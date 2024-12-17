Jerry O'Connell admits twin daughters will be 'nepo babies' as they follow in famous parents' footsteps

Jerry O'Connell admitted he is raising "nepo babies" with his wife Rebecca Romijn.

The Talk co-host, 50, revealed in a new interview that his twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, 16, have shown an interest in following in their famous parents' footsteps.

"I'm going to have a couple nepo babies! I'm throwing it out," Jerry told Us Weekly as he joked he wants to "pre-call" it before "anyone else" can call his kids nepo babies.

"I have one daughter who's auditioning for the school musical," he added. "They're doing Urinetown, so we went to Mel’s last night and we went over her lines in the diner, so that was really funny."

Jerry said that because he is "OK at acting", he is qualified to help give his daughter a leg-up when it comes to perfecting her role for the school play.

He explained: "I can sit down with my daughter, and I can say, 'This is how you should say this line. This is how you should say this line. This is how you should say this line. And it's the only thing that I can impart on my children."

© Getty Images Rebecca and Jerry's daughters are interested in the 'family business'

Jerry added that since acting was the "family business" – his wife Rebecca starred in X-Men, Ugly Betty, among others – their backgrounds can help their children "increase their chances for getting a good role".

It's not just acting that is in the cards as Jerry noted that one of their daughters "happens to be tall" so can turn to their model mom for advice.

© Instagram Jerry has already called his daughter 'nepo babies'

"[Rebecca] can say, 'These are good positions for modeling if you want to model," he added. "So we might be having a couple of nepo babies."

Jerry has warned his daughters that they will face more scrutiny because of their famous parents.

"They're going to call you a nepo baby. It's coming. The nepo baby is coming," he said, before telling them: "You have to work for this. There's no shortcuts. It's going to be even harder for you!"

© Instagram The couple's daughters have shown an interest in acting

The actor is, at least, thankful that his daughters are concentrating on something else at the moment rather than dating.

"Their friends are starting to hook up. Their friends are starting to 'get with.' That's what they said. 'Get with.' I hear that a lot," he said. "My kids, at least so I'm told, aren't getting with anybody."

© Instagram Jerry can spend more time with his kids now The Talk is ending

Jerry admitted that he will soon be able to spend even more time with his daughters once The Talk ends its run on December 20 after 15 seasons.

"I don't know what I'll do," he said of his future. "I'll go to the gym more, I guess. My wife works on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, so someone's gotta watch our kids, so I'll hang out with them."

© Instagram Jerry loves being a girl dad

However, with their twins now being 16, Jerry admitted they don't want him around as much.

"They are at that age where I have to drive them around, but they don't really want me around, so it's a lot of picking them up blocks away from parties," he confessed, adding: "It's a lot like being in a car service. You sit and wait for the client to come out."