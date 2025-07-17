Megan Thee Stallion's 6'5" new boyfriend has a pretty famous dad — inside their romance

Megan Thee Stallion has a new man by her side.

The internet had been buzzing for several weeks now for confirmation that the "Savage" singer was dating Klay Thompson, which had only come through subtle "soft launching" on their respective social media.

However, there was no hiding their feelings for each other on Wednesday, July 16, when they made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Here's what to know about the rapper's new beau.

© Getty Megan and Klay made their red carper debut on July 16

He is an NBA star

Klay, 35, currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks, but he played the first 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

In 2014, three years after he was drafted as the 11th overall pick of the season, he and teammate Steph Curry earned the nickname The Splash Brothers, after they set a then-NBA record with 484 combined three-pointers in a season, which they later broke the next season with 525, and again in the 2015-16 season with 678.

A four-time NBA champion, five-time NBA All-Star, and two-time All-NBA Third Team honoree, Klay was born in Los Angeles, but moved to Lake Oswego in Oregon when he was two years old, and later to Ladera Ranch, California when he was 14. He graduated from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita in 2008, and went to Washington State for college.

© Getty The Thompson family in 2017

Klay's dad is famous

Basketball is in Klay's blood, and he followed in his father's footsteps when he pursued a career in it. His dad is Mychal Thomspon, 70, who is originally from The Bahamas, but grew up in Miami.

He was the top overall pick in the 1978 NBA draft, and he played for the Portland Trail Blazers until 1986, before moving on to the San Antonio Spurs, and ending his NBA career with four years at the Pat Riley-coached Los Angeles Lakers, where fellow overall #1 draft selections Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson were also players at the time.

© Instagram Eagle-eyed fans noticed Klay in the back of one of Megan's recent vacation photos

Mychal has been married to Klay's mom Julie, a former college volleyball player, since 1987, and they are parents to two other sons, Mychel, who had a brief career with the NBA, and Trayce, who is an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox.

© Instagram Klay shared a photo featuring Megan in the Bahamas with him

What Megan and Klay have said about each other

While Megan remained coy on the red carpet at the July 16 event about when and where she and Klay met — and rumors that they were dating only started circulating the same month — she did gush to People: "Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute it was like a [expletive] movie," adding that "he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Klay has yet to speak out on the relationship, but he did "hard-launch" it on his Instagram, sharing a photo from the couple's vacation to the Bahamas in which Megan is giving her back to the camera, and a kiss to Klay.