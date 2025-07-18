Audrey McGraw becomes latest family member to step away from social media following big change

In a move reminiscent of her mother Faith Hill, Audrey McGraw is stepping back from social media for a refreshing break.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to bid her followers farewell as she announced that she’ll be taking some time off from the app. Audrey shared a stunning black-and-white photo of herself posing gracefully in a garden, nestled among a bush of roses. The singer wore a cream crochet top and gazed off into the distance, her brunette locks styled in soft, flowing waves.

Tim McGraw's daughter captioned the post: "A rose garden calls for some drama. I’m home!!! Gonna log off for a bit Xx."

Audrey's fans flocked to the comments to gush over the elegant portrait and wish her a well deserved rest. "Your dad's rose garden is beautiful as you are along with them rest and relax time," penned one social media user.

"Relax and enjoy the rest of your summer," added another follower.

© Redferns Audrey McGraw has been touring in Europe

"Audrey your voice is amazing, after you rest please make more new music please!!!!" penned a third fan.

The singer's social media hiatus comes after she returned home to Nashville, Tennessee, after her time on Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time tour. Audrey's last concert was in Gardone Riviera, a town in Italy.

Audrey's decision may be linked to her desire to spend more quality time with her boyfriend, actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, after her summer spent in Europe. However, the singer reunited with her boyfriend briefly in London to support him at the Jurassic World: Rebirth premiere. Manuel also supported his girlfriend during her tour stop in Oslo, Norway.

© Getty Images for ACM The singer has inherited her father's voice

Faith Hill's social media disappearance

Audrey isn't the only member of her family to step away from Instagram. Faith Hill deactivated her social media accounts in the summer of 2024. Fans initially speculated that the move was a strategic lead-up to a major announcement, possibly new music. However, Faith has yet to return to Instagram or Facebook, and her official website currently features only a simple welcome page.

The star now keeps a low profile and made her first public appearance in months last June at CMA Fest in Nashville.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

However, at the beginning of the month, the couple took a trip to Copenhagen to support their daughter on tour. "Hangin with my baby in Copenhagen to see @audreymcgraw on tour with the fabulous @brandicarlile," Tim captioned his Instagram post.

Tim and Faith also share daughters, Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women,” Tim told PEOPLE in 2021. "And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."