Audrey McGraw shocks fans with side-by-side photo with mom Faith Hill

Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Audrey McGraw surprised fans on Friday as she posed alongside a photo of her mom Faith Hill – and the pair look so similar.

The youngest daughter of Faith and Tim McGraw took to her Instagram Stories to share the stunning snap, which showed Audrey posing in a restaurant next to a photo on the wall of her mom.

Audrey posed alongside the photo of her country singer mom

Audrey was the spitting image of her mother in the black and white photo, wearing a floaty white strapless dress and a sparkling silver drop necklace. The 21-year-old wore her hair in natural waves that were swept away from her face, opting for a bold lipstick to complete the look.

The daughter of the country singer couple captioned the photo: "Hey I know her!"

Faith and Tim share three daughters together, Audrey, 26-year-old Gracie and 24-year-old Maggie.

Audrey moved from her family home in Nashville to New York to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where she is studying acting, theater, and filmmaking, whilst modeling alongside her studies.

Audrey isn't the only sister in New York, as Gracie also moved from Los Angeles to NYC in 2021 to pursue her career on Broadway.

Earlier this week, Audrey stunned fans as she shared a series of stunning modeling photos with her Instagram followers. The star looked gorgeous in a black polka dot V-neck dress, holding up her voluminous locks for the black and white photo. She captioned the post: "The never ending shoot…"

Fans and friends wasted no time having their say on the post, and one follower wrote: "LOVE these." Whilst another added: "Absolutely beautiful!"

A third chimed in: "Iconic." Whilst a fourth penned: "Classic beauty."