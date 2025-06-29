Tim McGraw shares rare photo of family member who looks just like wife Faith Hill

Country music superstar Tim McGraw gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life this weekend, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring his niece, Zoe, as she geared up for a major soccer tournament.

The 58-year-old singer couldn't hide his pride as he cheered on his young relative.

"Good luck to my niece @zoemcgraw25 and @pennfusion_sa at the @ecnlgirls playoffs this weekend!" Tim captioned the post, which included a photo of Zoe in her soccer uniform, holding a ball with a determined smile.

The image also displayed her team schedule and player details, highlighting her commitment to the sport.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of encouragement and admiration. One follower wrote, "Go Zoe," while another added, "Good luck, sending best from the UK ." A particularly touched fan noted, "Wow she looks like Faith!! Beautiful," drawing a comparison to Tim's wife, fellow country star Faith Hill.

© Getty Images for ACM Fans couldn't believe how much Zoe looks like his wife Faith Hill

While Tim has two half-brothers, Matthew and Mark, and a half-sister, Cari, through his late father, MLB pitcher Tug McGraw, as well as two younger half-sisters, Sandra and Tracey, through his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann D'Agostino, it's unclear which sibling is Zoe's parent. Nonetheless, the family's athletic and artistic talents clearly run deep.

© Getty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share 3 daughters

Tim and Faith's own daughters are making waves in their respective fields. Their youngest, Audrey, 23, recently embarked on a European tour as a supporting act for Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile.

Her debut performance at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall left her father beaming with pride. "Our little @audreymcgraw on stage at Royal Albert Hall for opening night of @brandicarlile tour!! Pure magic watching our baby girl up there!" Tim shared on Instagram, capturing the emotional moment.

© Getty Images Faith when she was younger

Audrey herself was overwhelmed by the experience, writing, "A night truly beyond comprehension… Opening for @brandicarlile at the Royal Albert Hall. Don't wake me up!!!" She added, "Brandi is so incredibly special to me. The Royal Albert Hall is so special to me... I had tears in my eyes the whole night, and still do."

The McGraw family's support for one another is evident, with Tim and Faith often attending their daughters' performances.

Their eldest, Gracie, 28, and middle daughter, Maggie, 26, have also pursued artistic endeavors, with Gracie recently reaffirming her identity as a queer, bisexual woman during Pride Month.