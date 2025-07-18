Simone Ashley is waiting for the 'right person' -- her dating history explained

Simone Ashley, 30, took viewers' breath away when she starred in the second season of Bridgerton as the stoic Kate Sharma. But, while the actress makes hearts swoon on-screen, she is embracing the single life.

This March, Simone told PEOPLE that she is "defining [her] single era as a time" that she doesn't "wanna waste away."

"It's about self-growth, and I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that's hard to find," she said. "I'm not in a rush. It can be easy to jump into the next thing immediately, which is something that I am choosing not to do."

© Getty Images Simone is a fashion icon

The Sex Education actress wants to take her time "to find the right person," while she continues to focus on work.

As Simone basks in her single era, let's revisit her most serious relationship.

Constantin Klein

Simone started dating the CEO of GP Ice Race, Constantin "Tino" Klein, after meeting him at the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2022. Before the two went public with their relationship, Simone told Vogue: "I'm very happy. We're having those conversations [about going public and] about how we can get there before anyone else does."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alm Simone and Constantin dated for three years

Constantin studied at King's College London before getting his Master of Laws from Queen Mary University of London. He worked as a corporate lawyer for six years before being recruited to be the CEO of GP Ice Race, a winter car race that runs on a man-made ice track instead of a road.

In December 2022, Simone posted a photo to her four million Instagram followers celebrating Constantin's birthday with the caption: "The best birthday surprise for the best person." A few days later, she shared scenes from their winter vacation together.

Simone and Constantin attended a Netflix BAFTAs after-party in London the following March. But, a few years later, the couple's relationship ended.

© Instagram Simone's bday celebration for her boyfriend

While promoting her romantic comedy, Picture This, she told the BBC's Woman Hour podcast that as of January 25, she entered her "single era."

Romance on-screen

Simone is well known for her romantic roles in film and television. Kate Sharma, the leading lady of Bridgerton season two, is what she is best known for. The character falls in love with Jonathan Bailey's Lord Anthony Bridgerton. But Simone brings romance to all of her roles.

In Sex Education, Simone plays popular girl Olivia Hanan who gets into a relationship with a new student at school. Simone's character in Picture This is told she'll find true love within the next five dates she goes on, which throws her life into chaos.

Fans loved Simone and Jonathan's on-screen love story

And, while Simone's part in the recent F1 film, she was meant to be the romantic interest of Damson Idris.

"Last night at the F1 premiere in my hometown," Simone wrote to Instagram. "It was a joy to reunite with the cast and crew, and to celebrate - I couldn't have been prouder watching everyone shine on screen and on the carpet, all while wearing my couture Balmain gown that made me feel just as radiant. I've come away with friendships and memories I'll treasure forever."