Simone Ashley reveals 'wild' first role and surprising hidden talent

Simone Ashley is looking back on the work it took to get her to where she is now, Bridgerton's rising starlet.

The actress visited the Ellen Show, which was temporarily being hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish and Ellen’s resident dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The three discussed Simone's upbringing, how she got into acting, behind-the-scenes details of filming the hit Netflix show, and she even revealed an incredible hidden talent.

WATCH: Simone left mortified by fans reaction to show

The 27-year-old is of South Asian descent and was born in England before she moved to Los Angeles when she was ten-years-old.

On Bridgerton, she plays the elusive Kate Sharma, a newcomer for the show's second season. The second installment's plot focuses on Jonathan Bailey's character, Viscount Bridgerton, on his journey to find the perfect match for him, and follows his growing interest in Kate.

True to her California upbringing, her first role, which she confessed was a "wild experience" was in Straight Outta Compton, the biopic portraying NWA's trajectory and Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre's rise to fame growing up in the city just outside LA.

Simone chats all things Bridgerton – and more – on Ellen

While she described it as a "really small role, a background role," she said she enjoyed it nonetheless. She recalled filming in a "massive mansion in the Valley" and how at the end of the day she was just "grateful to be working and to be there."

She went on to later have a role in Sex Education as Olivia, though she recently confirmed she wouldn't be returning to season four, saying she's now officially a "Bridgerton girl."

Simone with her on-screen love interest, Jonathan, and Charithra Chandran, who plays her sister, Edwina Sharma

Before acting though, the star practiced an entirely different talent: opera singing. She admitted she still does some classical signing, but grew coy and modest when Tiffany asked her to sing for them.

Simone will next appear in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey and Javier Bardem.

