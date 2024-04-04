Bridgerton's Simone Ashley stuns in white mini dress as she marks special occasion with surprising celebrity friend

She may have captivated the hearts of millions playing the beautiful Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, but away from the screens, Simone Ashley is making special memories with her loved ones.

The actress - who is also known for starring in Netflix comedy Sex Education - recently confessed her happiness as she marked her 29th birthday with a whole host of her celebrity friends, including Grand-Slam winner Emma Raducanu.

In a series of Instagram pictures, Simone looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless minidress whilst partying up a storm with her close ones. The chic white shift number from Versace featured asymmetrical flap pockets at the sides, a scoop neckline and a low back.

"Thank you to my love for organising the best day ever. I adore all my friends so much [heart emoji]," she gushed in the caption.

One of the snaps showed the stunner pose for a group photo with tennis star Emma and designer Marco Capaldo as well as actors Luke Fetherston and Roxy Faridany.

WATCH: et a first look at newlyweds Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton in season three

Her Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan was among the many to comment, writing: "Happy Birthday!! Looking gorgeous [two white heart emojis]."

Over the past two years, Simone has been in a relationship with handsome boyfriend, Constantin 'Tito' Klein, going public with their relationship in December 2022 before making things Instagram official in March 2023.

During a chat with British Vogue back in November 2022, the British star revealed she was in a relationship but kept her boyfriend's identity private at the time.

"I'm very happy," she said. "We haven't gone public yet and we're having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone else does."

© Mike Marsland The actress will soon be seen in the third series of Bridgerton

The couple met at the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2022. He has since appeared on the odd occasion on the actress' Instagram account. Meanwhile, Simone has a busy few months ahead of her with series three of Bridgerton coming to Netflix next month.

She is also filming a new romantic-comedy, Picture This, alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel and Adil Ray.

In the Amazon Prime movie, Simone will star as singleton Pia, who runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay (Luke Fetherston). As her sister Sonal (Anoushka Chadha) prepares to get married, their mother Laxmi (Sindhu Vee) urges Pia to partner up, and she soon begins a quest to find real love.