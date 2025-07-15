Meet Helen Skelton's famous boyfriend from her Blue Peter days

Helen Skelton is an incredible mum to her three children, recently sharing a slew of pictures of the family making memories over the past few months.

The 41-year-old shares her brood with her ex-husband Richie Myler, who "left the family home" in 2022 shortly after the birth of their third child, Elsie. While Helen appears to currently be single, there are plenty of reports floating around about her and her co-star Gethin Jones. However, the star used to be in a relationship with a different sportsman.

As she signed on to Blue Peter in 2008, Helen was dating a famous Scottish footballer, David Graham, who would often play against her own brother.

© Getty Helen now presents on Morning Live with Gethin Jones

Read on to find out all you need to know about the sportsman and why the couple called it quits…

Who is David Graham?

Born in 1978, David was five years Helen's senior when the pair started dating. The star is a footballer and plays as a striker. While he played for the U-21 Scottish team, he never made it to the national team.

As a result, David spent his career playing league football with teams like Rangers, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

© Getty Images David was a professional footballer

While David's heart was set on Helen, there were likely plenty of jokes when he visited the family home, with Helen's brother, Gavin Skelton, being a professional footballer for David's rival team, Kilmarnock.

Relationship

The pair's relationship coincided with Helen moving to London in order to be a presenter on Blue Peter. Known for his good looks, having once entered Mr Scotland, David once joked: "Now that we've got all these new female fans, I bet Helen will be flying up from London every weekend to watch our games - and to keep an eye on me."

© Shutterstock Helen was joining Blue Peter when she dated David

Responding to her then status as a WAG at the time, Helen said in 2008: "I laughed out loud when I read myself described as a Wag! That's going to give everyone I know a right laugh. I do have a boyfriend and he is a footballer but that's about as far as it goes!"

The pair split in 2008, after David was caught exchanging flirtatious messages with model Louise Meighan.

Relationship with Richie Myler

Helen and Richie met back in 2011 through mutual friends with the pair reportedly hitting it off "instantly". Within a year, Richie had proposed to Helen and the pair married in 2013.

During their relationship, the couple welcomed sons Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three. Four months after Elsie's birth, Helen confirmed that she and Richie had parted ways.

© Dave J Hogan Helen was with Richie from 2011 until 2022

"Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children," she said in a short statement.

Richie has since entered into a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the owner of the rugby club that he plays for. The couple have welcomed two children.

Embracing her 40s

Helen turns 42 at the end of the week, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last month, she reflected on her life in her 40s. The older you get, the more you realise every year is a total privilege," she told us.

© Instagram Helen has been embracing her 40s

"I've lost people young that should still be here, so, of course, I'd love the metabolism that I had in my twenties or a few less lines around my face, but at the minute, it all still works, so I don't take any of it for granted."

She added: "The only thing that you can be sure of is that the sun is going to rise and the sun is going to set. Accepting that everything changes is really quite liberating."