Martin Clunes reveals 'exciting' new project away from Doc Martin

Martin Clunes has taken a step away from television to pursue a different passion: writing about animals.

The Doc Martin actor, 63, has released a new book, Meetings With Remarkable Animals, which tells the stories of heroic creatures throughout history.

Dogs take centre stage

© Instagram Martin Clunes with Doc Martin's dog

As a devoted dog lover, it's no surprise that the majority of the book is dedicated to canines.

Martin and his wife Philippa Braithwaite, a television producer, live on a farm in Dorset and share their home with four dogs: two Cocker Spaniels and two Jack Russells.

Speaking at the book launch, Martin said: "I’ve always loved animals, especially dogs. I think we underestimate just how incredible some of their stories are."

But one group of animals that barely makes an appearance? Cats.

Of the 270 pages, only four are dedicated to feline stories. And Martin has a very blunt explanation for that.

He joked: "Well, no cat ever did anything useful, did it?"

The story of Oscar

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes talks about Oscar

One of the few cat tales included is that of Oscar, a black-and-white cat who survived the sinking of not one, but three warships during the Second World War.

Oscar was first found clinging to wreckage after the German battleship Bismarck was destroyed. He was rescued and taken aboard HMS Cossack, which later sank. After surviving that too, he was placed on HMS Ark Royal, which was torpedoed soon after.

Following a third rescue, Oscar was finally retired to a home for seamen.

Martin told the audience: "Cats would go on ships to be ratters and then the ships would sink. I’m not saying who was responsible but…"

The book, released this month, highlights a variety of animals who have saved lives, performed remarkable feats, or had unique relationships with humans.

While cats might not get much attention, Martin was keen to include other lesser-known animals.

Among the stories is one about a pigeon who carried a message that helped save hundreds of lives during the war, and a rat trained to detect landmines.

Life after Doc Martin

© ITV Martin Clunes as Doc Martin

Martin, who wrapped up his long-running ITV drama Doc Martin in 2022, has been enjoying life away from the TV spotlight.

He and Philippa, who also produced Doc Martin, now focus on their life in the countryside.

"I’m happy on the farm," Martin said. "There’s always something to do and I get to spend time with the animals. This book was a chance to share some of the amazing stories I’ve come across over the years."

Humour at the heart of it

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes on Good Morning Britain

While the book is full of touching and inspiring stories, it wouldn’t be Martin without some light-hearted commentary.

When asked about the cover illustration, which features two dogs, a pigeon, a rat and a cat, he admitted the cat was included for balance.

"It was there to make up the numbers!" he laughed.

Though Martin hasn’t confirmed a full return to television, he continues to appear in documentaries and specials.

But for now, he seems content exploring the real-life drama of the animal kingdom.

Meetings With Remarkable Animals is available to buy now.