Seal supported by fans as he shares moving message alongside glimpse inside $3.5m L.A. home

Seal is in a reflective, sentimental mood.

In a new message shared with fans, the "Kiss From a Rose" singer got candid with fans about how much his beloved dogs Femi and Ola mean to him.

The London-native, in addition to being a doting dog dad, has also welcomed three kids with ex-wife Heidi Klum: Henry, 19 Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, plus he adopted the Project Runway alum's daughter Leni, 20. The former couple was together from 2005 to 2014.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Heidi Klum and Seal's oldest son, Henry, graduates from high school

Seal took to Instagram on Thursday and shared an adorable photo of both of his pups snoozing right by him, with a view of what appears to be his living room and backyard.

"This sweet soul and his sister, (but mainly him) has been by my side since the day I chose him in the pen," he then wrote in his caption, before recalling: "He walked up to me, got right in my face and made it clear that he'd be coming home with me."

He jokingly admitted: "I actually didn't want to choose him as I thought he'd be a handful… he reminded me too much of myself."

© Instagram Seal recounted the harrowing experience

"When he was [a] few months old, I had to go away for work and I put him and his sister in a fancy dog ranch in Topanga," he then recounted, before revealing a devastating experience they had with the ranch.

"When I got back, to my horror they'd been neglected, mistreated and he was sick with some kennel infection. When he saw me he could barely muster the energy to come up to me… but he did," he shared.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The singer has been in a relationship with Laura Strayer since 2021

He went on: "My heart was so heavy and I vowed that if he pulled through, I'd never put either of them in such a terrible place again no matter how fancy it looked from the outside."

© Monica Schipper With his four children in 2024

"That was five years [ago] and as we navigate our way back to some semblance of normalcy from the recent fires that took part of our home. Here he is taking an afternoon nap with his sister as I practice my daily guitar ritual."

© Getty Images He and Heidi were married for almost ten years

"I love you both so dearly Femi and Ola, you teach me every day the meaning of unconditional love," he concluded.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with words of support. "They are angels without wings, there is so much to learn from them.. Pure love, nonjudgmental and unconditional!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "It's a unique love! Pure and true!!!" and: "So beautiful! I can feel this story in my bones," as well as: "Dogs are by our side through thick and thin… they only break our heart once."