Martin Clunes to star in 'huge-budget' Hollywood movie with Oscar nominee

Martin Clunes is set to appear in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

In a recent interview, the Doc Martin actor revealed his role in the "huge-budget" film, which will be released on February 13 next year. Keep reading for all we know.

Martin's role in Wuthering Heights

Martin will play Margot's onscreen dad, Mr Earnshaw, in the gothic romance, which is an adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel about the tumultuous relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Martin Clunes will play Margot Robbie's on-screen dad in Wuthering Heights

While Martin remained tight-lipped about the film during his interview with The i Paper, he did describe it as a "massive, Warner Brothers, huge-budget movie, all built on sets at Elstree".

What to expect from Wuthering Heights

Details about the upcoming film have been kept under wraps so far. But if the story is faithful to the original material, we can expect an epic tale of love and revenge, set against the dramatic and bleak moors of 19th-century Yorkshire.

© AFP via Getty Images Margot stars as Catherine Earnshaw

At the heart of the story is the turbulent romance between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, an orphan adopted by Catherine's family. Exploring themes of social class, obsession and love, the tale tracks the pair's explosive relationship and its impact on the next generation.

© GEOFF ROBINS Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff.

What has Emerald Fennell said about the adaptation?

While she hasn't shared many details about the film, Emerald revealed her long-held interest in gothic material back in January 2024.

"I've always been obsessed with the gothic," the director wrote for the Los Angeles Times. "Whether it was Edward Gorey's children who are variously choked by peaches, sucked dry by leeches or smothered by rugs; Du Maurier's imperiled heroines or the disturbing erotic power of Angela Carter's fairy tales, the gothic world has always had me in its grip. It's a genre where comedy and horror, revulsion and desire, sex and death are forever entwined, where every exchange is heavy with the threat of violence, or sex or both."

© Getty Images for BFI Emerald Fennell directs the film

The film marks director Emerald's third collaboration with production company LuckyChap Entertainment, run by Margot, with her husband Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. The company also produced Emerald's previous films, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

Who stars in Wuthering Heights?

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (Barbie, Focus) and Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) lead the cast as Catherine and Heathcliff.

Meanwhile, Hong Chau (The Whale, The Night Agent) plays the older Nelly Dean, alongside Shazad Latif (Spooks, Nautilus) as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver (Saltburn, Conversations with Friends) as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes plays Catherine Earnshaw's father.

© Netflix Adolescence star Owen Cooper will play young Heathcliff

They're joined by Owen Cooper, famed for his starring role in Netflix's Adolescence, who plays young Heathcliff, and Charlotte Mellington, who played Lavender in the hit West End production of Matilda the Musical, as teenage Catherine Earnshaw. Meanwhile, Vy Nguyen is set to play the younger Nelly Dean.