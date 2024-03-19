Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti, 2, looks so tall in sweet beach pics from Dubai getaway

Priyanka Chopra is already giving her daughter with Nick Jonas a lesson on luxury living!

The Quantico alum and The Jonas Brothers singer are doting parents to daughter Malti Marie, two, who they welcomed via surrogacy at the beginning of 2022.

The family-of-three was recently on vacation in Dubai, and the Citadel actress shared the sweetest of clips featuring her baby girl, who is growing up so fast.

WATCH: Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' home

Priyanka took to Instagram at the top of the week and reminisced over her and Nick's getaway in Dubai last weekend, made all the more fabulous thanks to Bulgari.

She first shared a heartwarming photo of her and her hubby cuddled up on a boat – Nick ever the multitasker holding both a drink and a pacifier in one hand – followed by an even more adorable photo of Priyanka lifting a smiling Malti up in the air.

Next was a video of their time at the beach, in which Priyanka asks Malti, who is playing in the sand, if she could say "Bulgari," and she in turn says something along the lines of "boo ya mama," as she ran away towards the water.

"Home away from home," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas flee 'unlivable' $20m LA home with daughter Malti amid mold infestation

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti turns two – inside her lavish themed party with famous family

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet pics, with one writing: "Malti is the cutest baby girl in the world," as others followed suit with: "Malti is very cute," and: "Love this family time," as well as: "Malti saying mama is the best thing ever," plus another one of her fans also added: "These pics are the cutest."

© Instagram

Shortly after her Dubai getaway, Priyanka continued her partnership with Bulgari and jetted off to Mumbai in India, to attend the brand's special Holi celebration, a Roman Holi, which they hosted with Indian business woman and internet personality Isha Ambani.

MORE: Lilly Singh shares rare details of friendships with Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling

For the special occasion, Priyanka stunned in mod-esque make-up and mind-blowing jewelry, most notably a diamond bedecked necklace with massive gems of different colors.

© Instagram

Her dress for the night was just as stunning: a blush gown with delicate pleats, its long skirt connected to the cropped, sweetheart neckline top with a draping train reminiscent of an Indian saree.

It stopped not only fans but Nick himself in their tracks, and after she shared photos of her look on Instagram, he gave the cheekiest stamp of approval, declaring: "Dear god," next to a drooling emoji in the comments section.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.