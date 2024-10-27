Sophie Turner pens romantic tribute to Peregrine Pearson following Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner is celebrating her beau, Peregrine Pearson. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a selection of romantic snaps, which she captioned: "Happy Birthday my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving."

Sophie, 28, and Peregrine – a British aristocrat and Property Developer – have been dating since October 2023. They confirmed their relationship one month after Sophie and her former partner, Joe Jonas, announced that they were getting divorced.

Among the new photos, Sophie and Peregrine were seen kissing in a room filled with lanterns, on a skiing trip, and walking around Oxford Street.

© Getty Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson began dating in October 2023

While Sophie has kept her relationship largely private, the mum-of-two has occasionally posted photos of Peregrine on Instagram. In February 2024, he also accompanied her to a black-tie event in London.

Speaking to British Vogue over the summer, Sophie noted: "I am having fun dating. It's very fun. I mean, it's strange when you get married so young. It's like you never really learn how to date. So it's all very new to me."

Sophie began dating singer Joe Jonas in 2016 after he reached out to her on social media. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, before jetting to France for an official ceremony held at Le Château de Tourreau.

© Getty Sophie married singer Joe Jonas in 2019

The duo were surrounded by their friends and family, with Joe's brothers and bandmates – Nick and Kevin Jonas – serving as his groomsmen. Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams acted as her maid of honour.

By 2020, Sophie and Joe had welcomed a daughter, Willa and in July 2022, they celebrated the arrival of their younger daughter, Delphine.

© Getty The former couple share two daughters

Joe, 35, confirmed that he had filed for divorce on September 5, 2023, claiming "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Issuing a joint statement, Sophie and Joe told fans that they had decided to go their separate ways. "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they began.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

© Getty Joe filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage

After coming to a custody agreement the following year, Sophie and Joe explained their arrangement, noting that "after a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K".

Sophie is now in a relationship with Peregrine, while Joe has been linked to model, Stormi Bree, whom he reportedly split from in June.