Celebrities you may not realise have poignant tattoos inked for their children

The Britain's Got Talent judge recently revealed she got her first ever tattoo – two small hearts inked onto her wrist – a memento from her holiday in Los Angeles over half-term. The new addition is a touching tribute dedicated to her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, whom she shares with her partner, music producer Chris Hughes.

However, upon her return home, Amanda revealed her family failed to notice her dainty new piece of art. "I dropped so many hints," Amanda said. "I was, you know, obviously my husband just didn't notice.

She added: "First, he would say, it looks fake. Second, he said it looks naff. And third, he said, 'Oh, what's going to happen next? Where else are you going to get one? What else are you going to do? And now the children are going to want one,’ is what he said."

It appears the British media personality has developed a newfound taste for tattoos, as she revealed she may add a third heart below the others to honour her son, Theo, who was stillborn in 2011.