Celebrities you may not realise have poignant tattoos inked for their children

Ready to ink-crease your celebrity tattoo knowledge? From David Beckham to Kylie Jenner, more and more stars are wearing their hearts on their sleeves—literally—with tattoos dedicated to their children. Whether it's a simple birthdate or their child's drawings inked onto their skin, these colourful tributes exude cuteness. Here’s a roundup of our favourites.
Amanda Holden
The Britain's Got Talent judge recently revealed she got her first ever tattoo – two small hearts inked onto her wrist – a memento from her holiday in Los Angeles over half-term. The new addition is a touching tribute dedicated to her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, whom she shares with her partner, music producer Chris Hughes.
However, upon her return home, Amanda revealed her family failed to notice her dainty new piece of art. "I dropped so many hints," Amanda said. "I was, you know, obviously my husband just didn't notice.
She added: "First, he would say, it looks fake. Second, he said it looks naff. And third, he said, 'Oh, what's going to happen next? Where else are you going to get one? What else are you going to do? And now the children are going to want one,’ is what he said."
It appears the British media personality has developed a newfound taste for tattoos, as she revealed she may add a third heart below the others to honour her son, Theo, who was stillborn in 2011.
David Beckham
The former England legend is no stranger to ink, boasting around 80 tattoos across his body, many of which pay tribute to his family. To honour the birth of his eldest son, Brooklyn, 25, David chose to have his son's name etched in a striking Gothic script. The proud father of four also sports an intricate design on his chest, featuring a male figure surrounded by three cherubs, symbolising his three sons: Brooklyn, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19.
However, his most emotional tattoo might be the one dedicated to his only daughter, Harper, 13. In addition to having Harper's name inked on his body, with 'Pretty Lady' written above, David also bears a doodle she drew for his right palm on her fourth birthday.
"Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy," the former footballer captioned a 2015 post showcasing her artwork. The tribute to Harper continued in 2017, with a tattoo of the word 'Dada' and her middle name, Seven, inked on David's finger.
Robbie Williams
When it comes to tattoos, the former Take That member's body serves as a personal canvas. Robbie has each of his four children's birthdates inked on his skin, along with a heartfelt design of a teddy bear adorned with the letter 'T' on its belly, a tribute to his 12-year-old daughter Theodora, known as Teddy.
Ant McPartlin
Upon the birth of his son, Wilder, the host of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! unveiled a large tattoo on his shoulder – a detailed family tree that features the names of his son, two stepdaughters, and dogs. The circular design on his forearm showcases the names Milo and Bumble, as well as Poppy and Daisy. A special branch on the tattoo also bears the name 'Amzie' – a loving nickname for his wife, Anne-Marie.
Michael Bublé
Although we'd love to imagine the Canadian singer with Santa's sleigh tattoo, his real tattoos are far more meaningful and heartfelt. Michael has the names of his four children, Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo, whom he shares with Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilatom, inked onto his forearm in cursive script.
Johnny Depp
The Hollywood star has several tattoos dedicated to his children. Johnny has his daughter Lily-Rose's name inked in elegant script across his chest. He also sports a tattoo of a soaring bird set against a backdrop of sun and sea, with his son Jack’s name woven into the design. This heartfelt tribute also subtly nods to his iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow.
But that’s not all – on the inside of his left arm, he bears a set of three interlocking hearts, symbolising his two children and their mother, Vanessa Paradis.
Adele
The English singer-songwriter has multiple dainty tattoos dedicated to her only son, Angelo. Adele has the letter 'A' tattooed behind her ear, the name 'Angelo' inked onto her right pinky finger, with the word 'paradise' written on the left. In an interview with The New York Times, Adele explained, "He’s my paradise."
Jeremy Allen White
The story behind The Bear star's sweet tattoo for his eldest daughter, Ezer, is one to remember. When his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, told him she was pregnant, the actor was sitting in their backyard looking at a tree with a hummingbird nest on it.
"The tree was dead, but the nest looked like it had been there for a long time,” Jeremy said. “As my wife was telling me we were pregnant, my eyes were just on this hummingbird darting around the whole time. So, I got a little hummingbird for Ezer, our oldest daughter."
Kylie Jenner
In July 2020, the billionaire makeup mogul revealed a delicate tattoo on her inner forearm – the time '4:43' inked in subtle red. The tiny, meaningful tribute marks the exact moment her daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, was born.
Gigi Hadid
To commemorate the birth of her only daughter, Khai, whom she shares with One Direction star Zayn Malik, the supermodel got an intricate tattoo of Khai's name written in Arabic on the inside of her arm.