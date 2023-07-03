Congratulations are in order for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie who have welcomed their second baby.

The actors, who married in 2018, are already parents to their two-year-old son. They confirmed the arrival of their daughter via a statement to Page Six. A spokesperson for Kit said simply: "They're delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

WATCH: Kit Harrington, Conleth Hill and more during season eight table read

No further details about the new arrival have been shared, but Kit did open up about parenting life earlier this year when he confirmed that a second baby was on the way. While appearing on the US talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Jon Snow actor admitted he was "terrified" at the prospect of expanding their family.

"I'm terrified," he began, adding: "With the first baby you're like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well — the man is anyway. This time, the reality check comes much shorter and you get practical, like, real quick."

MORE: Kit Harington admits to challenging conversations with Rose Leslie about their kids while expecting second child

MORE: My Grandparents' War: everything you need to know about Kit Harington's family

© Jeff Spicer Kit and Rose are now parents to two children

Kit and Rose, who met on the set of the HBO drama Game of Thrones in 2011 before tying the knot seven years later, have also spent the last nine months preparing their son for the arrival of his younger sibling, something Kit admitted his son "doesn't quite conceptually understand it just yet".

Kit explained to Jimmy further: "We are trying to get him ready for it and we point at Rose's belly and we say, 'Mummy's baby, mummy's baby', and he points at his tummy and goes, 'My baby, my baby.'"

© Neilson Barnard Rose and Kit married in 2018

The couple prefers to keep their private life away from the spotlight and have not revealed the name of their two-year-old son, who they welcomed in the February 2021.

Although they keep themselves to themselves, Rose was spotted out strolling with her sister in London just two weeks ago. The actress, known for playing Ygritte in Game of Thrones, was seen sporting a large baby bump as she wore a pretty green floral sundress paired with taupe Birkenstocks and a cross-body bag. Rose finished off the look with some chic sunglasses and pretty gold jewelry.

© Mike Coppola Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at the Met Gala in 2021

While Kit and Rose are known for their roles in Game of Thrones, they've both got other impressive credits to their names. Rose is also well-known for her role as Gwen Dawson in the first season of Downton Abbey and as Maia Rindell in The Good Fight. She's also appeared in the BBC drama Vigil and HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife opposite Theo James.

Kit, meanwhile, might be best known as Jon Snow, but he's also appeared in shows such as Modern Love, Apple TV+'s Extrapolations and Gunpowder. Kit has also starred in the films Eternals and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.