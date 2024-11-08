From Cher to Sophie Turner: see the celebrities who are leaving the US after Trump's win

Before Donald Trump's election win on Wednesday, several high-profile celebrities publicly shared their thoughts about leaving the country if he returned to the White House.

From music legends like Cher and Barbra Streisand to younger stars like Sophie Turner and Miley Cyrus, these public figures voiced their concerns about the impact of Trump's policies, especially on marginalized groups, gun control, and women's rights.

As these stars reflect the deep divisions and anxieties within America today, join HELLO! as we explore some of the celebrities who have threatened to leave the US now that he has been re-elected.

© Jerod Harris Cher The legendary songstress spoke to The Guardian in 2023 about her plans to get out of dodge if Trump was re-elected. "I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time, I will leave [the country]," she told the publication. The 78-year-old fears for the marginalized people of America as the Republican party has vowed to strip away many of their rights. "It's something like 500 bills they're trying to pass," Cher said of the anti-trans movement. "I was with two trans girls the other night– and, of course, my own child [Chaz is transgender]. I was saying, 'We've got to stand together.' I don't know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don't put anything past them."

© Getty Images Barbra Streisand Barbra is another Hollywood staple who voiced her fears about Trump being voted back into office. She told Stephen Colbert that she "can't live in this country if he becomes president", indicating her plans to move across the pond to England to escape. After news broke that he was re-elected, Barbra tweeted that she had "no words left" and praised Kamala Harris for her powerful concession speech. "Kamala Harris sent us off with a hopeful message when she said, 'Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.' Thank you, Kamala," she wrote.

© Getty Images Sophie Turner The Game of Thrones star, who is a UK native, told Harper's Bazaar UK that she returned to her home country because American politics was becoming increasingly hateful. "The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on. After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the [expletive] out of there," she told the publication.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sharon Stone The Basic Instinct actress told the Daily Mail in July that she planned to move to Europe if Trump was re-elected. "I am certainly considering a house in Italy," she said. "I think that's an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

© Manoli Figetakis Whoopi Goldberg Always outspoken about Trump's misdeeds, Whoopi said back in 2016 that if Trump was elected, she would consider moving countries. "Maybe it's time for me to move, you know. I can afford to go," she said on The View. After her comment, the President-elect posted, "Canada doesn't want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!" to X, further sparking their feud. Although she did not move in 2016, it is unclear if those plans have changed.

© Karwai Tang Minnie Driver The Good Will Hunting actress returned to her home in the UK after living in Los Angeles for nearly three decades, thanks to the hostile political landscape. She told The Times that she wouldn't return if Trump was re-elected. "If I lived in a red [Republican] state, no, I couldn't [return]. But living in California, you are somewhat insulated," she said. "But do you want to go and live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire, or do you go back and help?"

© Robin L Marshall Raven Symoné The former Disney star told The View panel in 2016 that she would also move to Canada if Trump entered the White House. "I already have my ticket. I literally bought my ticket, I swear," she said on the show. While she did not move at the time, she may still make plans after Trump was re-elected.

© Lionel Hahn Miley Cyrus Another Disney star who expressed outrage at Trump's win was Miley, who posted on Instagram in 2016 that she was "moving if this is my president!" "I don't say things I don't mean!" she added. Miley didn't leave the US after his 2016 win, and it is unclear if she will move countries after Tuesday's shock result.