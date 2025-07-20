Jennifer Garner reunites with daughter Violet Affleck after huge public argument

Jennifer Garner was every inch the doting mum as she stepped out with her eldest daughter, Violet, for a relaxed Sunday morning coffee run in Los Angeles.

The actress, 53, looked effortlessly stylish as she treated Violet, 19, and a group of friends to their favourite caffeine fix, blending seamlessly into the Gen Z crowd with her understated yet elegant look.

Wearing a crisp white and gold striped golf shirt paired with high-waisted white trousers, Jennifer looked cool, comfortable and completely in her element.

The Family Switch star kept things casual with brown leather sandals and added a hint of glamour with dark, square-framed sunglasses. Her glossy chestnut locks were worn straight and sleek, and she opted for her signature fresh-faced makeup with a soft red lip.

© BACKGRID Jennifer Garner is all smiles while out with her daughter, Violet Affleck

In her hand, the mum-of-three carried a cup of coffee and a green notebook, perhaps a sign of her ever-busy schedule or a quiet nod to her own love of journaling.

By her side, Violet, a near mirror image of her mum, looked equally relaxed and effortlessly chic. The Yale University student sported a classic white cotton tee with ankle-length straight-leg jeans and square front pockets. She finished the look with black and white sneakers and her long, dark blonde hair worn loose and natural.

© Getty Images Violet Affleck detailed her argument with her mom in a recent essay

Wearing her square glasses and carrying a furry white handbag with a tan strap, Violet also held a white face mask in one hand, a familiar accessory for the thoughtful teen who has become an outspoken advocate for public health and climate awareness.

This sweet mother-daughter moment comes after a much-discussed essay penned by Violet while at Yale, where she wrote about the devastating Pacific Palisades fires and drew bold parallels between climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Violet Affleck has often spoken out publicly

In the powerful piece, published in her university's Global Health Review, Violet opened with a striking line: "I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room. She was shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction in the neighborhood where she raised myself and my siblings."

Violet's candid reflections on the climate crisis and her call for action were lauded by many, although neither Jennifer nor Violet’s father, actor and director Ben Affleck, 52, have publicly commented on the piece. But if Sunday's warm family outing was anything to go by, it seems the pair have found common ground once again.

Violet’s passion for advocacy is nothing new. In July 2024, she made headlines when she appeared before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, calling for greater mask mandates. During her heartfelt testimony, she revealed she had contracted a post-viral condition back in 2019.

© Getty Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck

"I’m okay now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses," she said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharp relief. One in 10 infections lead to long Covid, which is a devastating neurological cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think."

She went on to highlight how the pandemic had disproportionately affected vulnerable communities, including 'communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, anyone in a public-facing essential job.'

For Jennifer, watching her daughter speak so eloquently and passionately must be both a proud and emotional experience. Last year, in a candid interview with People, the 13 Going on 30 star opened up about the emotional tug-of-war of parenting older children.

"I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they’re figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study,' she said. 'And I’m so interested in them. All the time, I’m interested in everything about them."

But the proud mum also admitted it's not always easy to step back. "I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as," and "I think you should.' I really have to sit on my hand."

Jennifer shares Violet, along with her two younger children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben, and the family continues to remain close despite the pair's 2018 divorce.