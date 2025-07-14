Leave it to Jennifer Garner to quickly win the internet over with nothing more than a video from her pool.

The actress, 53, took to social media over the weekend with what she dubbed her audition for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics.

Wearing a truly patriotic swimsuit, a plunging white one-piece featuring red and blue stripes, Jennifer showed off her impressive athleticism (including some very pointed toes) while also adding a tinge of humor and relatability to it all.

While the star usually resides at her Los Angeles family home, which she'd purchased originally for $7.4 million and built from the ground up, fans speculated she might have been filming in Tuscany, Italy, and they quickly fell in love.

The comments section was inundated with responses like: "I love how the inner girl in you is always there. Always makes me smile," and: "You are so real and sweet!! Love that!!" plus a nod from the official Team USA Artistic Swimming page with: "Looks like GOLD to us!" Watch her video below…