Jennifer Garner says she's 'excited for the future' as fans react

Jennifer Garner couldn't contain her joy with a message for fans ahead of the weekend.

The Yes Day star took to Instagram with an update on her life, delivered from San Francisco.

Alongside several photos and an impressive workout video, Jennifer wrote: "A few days of @onceuponafarm meetings in San Francisco left me excited for the future."

Jennifer was talking about her multi-million dollar baby food company which she joined in 2017.

She then added: "And dreaming of Hannah Hall," referencing her character in the Apple TV show, The Last Thing He Told Me, which was partly based in San Francisco.

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the slew of images which include a snapshot of Jennifer on a rooftop with the city behind her.

Locals urged her to move to Northern California and several businesses invited her to visit them during her time there.

Jennifer's daughter is headed to college

Her business trip comes amid what looks like a wonderful summer for Jennifer and her three kids, Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18.

Jennifer previously gave a glimpse into what they had been up to, with videos of her white water rafting, hiking in the mountains and ringing in Independence Day.

Jennifer's had fun this summer

She also delighted fans with a sneak peek at their antics at their family home in Los Angeles, where she played pool games with her kids.

Jennifer is likely packing in as much time as possible with her children ahead of a big change for them in the fall.

Jennifer with her son Samuel

Violet will leave home to attend college. She's expected to study at Yale.

Jen admitted it's been a roller-coaster of emotions in the run up to the milestone, but she's incredibly proud of her children.

Jennifer's middle child Fin

Although parenting teenagers can be challenging, Jennifer takes it all in her stride.

"They're really solid right now," she told People of her children in March 2024. "I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time. I'm interested in everything about them."

Violet is all grown up

She confesses it's difficult not to steer them into onto a career path she wants them to follow.

"I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that," she added. "I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as' and 'I think you should,'. I really have to sit on my hands."