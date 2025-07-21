Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look loved up as they enjoy lavish getaway in South of France

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are settling into married life in the most glamorous way imaginable. Just weeks after saying "I do" in an opulent ceremony in Venice, the couple have once again been spotted enjoying la dolce vita, this time in the South of France.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in June in a lavish celebration attended by Hollywood royalty, were seen arriving hand-in-hand at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes. Their arrival marked yet another stylish stop on what appears to be an extended honeymoon tour of Europe.

Lauren, 54, stunned in a striking silk dress that blended neon colours and bold patterns with a dramatic low-cut back.

© Spread PicturesSpread Pictures / MEGA Newlyweds Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are seen arriving at the hotel Eden Roc

She paired the look with powder blue heels and a chic Dior mini bag in white and blue. Jeff, 60, kept things classic in a casual white shirt and tailored trousers, smiling as the pair disembarked from their luxury yacht.

The couple’s return to the French Riviera is just one of several high-profile getaways since their wedding. Back in May, Lauren enjoyed a glamorous bachelorette celebration in Paris, with sightings of the couple in Cannes around the same time. Jeff later made an appearance at the prestigious amfAR Gala in Cap d'Antibes, where they mingled with the fashion and film elite.

© Spread PicturesSpread Pictures / MEGA Jeff and Lauren arrive by boat to the exclusive hotel

Their post-wedding celebrations have been nothing short of spectacular. After the wedding, the couple headed to Paris Fashion Week where Lauren turned heads at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show.

There, she mingled with style icons including Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, adding another fashionable feather to her cap as she steps into the spotlight alongside her billionaire husband.

Lauren and Jeff’s nuptials, reportedly costing around $50 million, took place in the heart of Venice, Italy. The guest list was a who's who of the entertainment world: Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady and many more. Despite the dazzling lineup, the wedding remained surprisingly private.

© Spread PicturesSpread Pictures / MEGA Lauren and Jeff hold hands on their lavish getaway

Sara Foster, one of the 200 invited guests, recently opened up about the romantic celebration on her podcast The World's First Podcast. Speaking candidly, Sara told her sister Erin that the event was far more intimate than public perception might suggest.

"There's nothing. It's so interesting how the optics were this over-the-top, you know, protestors ... It's just not, it's not what it was. It actually felt very intimate," Sara shared.

She went on to surprise listeners with a revelation: "No one signed NDAs. No NDAs." According to Sara, the ceremony's sense of trust and community meant that strict confidentiality wasn't enforced, even among such high-profile guests.

© AFP via Getty Images Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities, in Venice

Though she chose not to name names, Sara hinted that many famous faces went unnoticed. "I can't. I mean, that's, like, so lame. I'm not gonna do that. But it's very interesting how many people went un-photographed. It was definitely a very interesting setup."

While the couple have stayed relatively quiet on social media since their wedding, fans and jewellers alike have been buzzing over Lauren’s new wedding ring — a dazzling $5 million diamond that has sparked conversation across the globe.

Their life together has certainly embraced a jet-set rhythm. After their wedding, the couple were seen enjoying downtime with friends including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aboard their luxury superyacht. Lauren was later spotted at a party in Paris alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and model Brooks Nader, showing that her star-studded social circle continues to grow.

Jeff and Lauren’s romance began in 2019, making headlines when their relationship became public just as Jeff announced his divorce from his first wife, MacKenzie Scott. Since then, the couple have become one of the most recognisable power duos in the world, often spotted at high-profile events and supporting each other’s philanthropic efforts.

Lauren, a former journalist and helicopter pilot, has seamlessly transitioned into her new role on the world stage. Alongside her media credentials, she has become a fashion darling and advocate for female empowerment. Jeff, meanwhile, continues to expand his post-Amazon ventures, including the aerospace company Blue Origin.