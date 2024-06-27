Lauren Sanchez, 54, rocks daisy dukes for eighth luxury vacation with Jeff Bezos in 12 months

Lauren Sanchez is living her best life! The 54-year-old fiance of billionaire Jeff Bezos looked relaxed and restored as she was pictured enjoying her Greek vacation, rocking a pair of blue Daisy Duke shorts and a black strappy vest, showing off her curves.

The former TV personality turned businesswoman was snapped on a small boat with Jeff, the founder of Amazon, and her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife October; Lauren and Tony share a son, 23-year-old Nikko, and she has remained close ensuring a healthy blended family for the boy.

© MEGA Lauren Sanchez enjoys a Greek vacation with billionaire fiance Jeff Bezos - and ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife October

© MEGA Lauren and October were pictured on the boat

Jeff, 60, wore a tight black tee and short red shorts for the day trip, and the pair were later pictured heading off the boat with Tony and October, who appeared on Modern Family.

October showed off her fit physique in a skintight black outfit while Tony, a former NFL player who competed for 17 years, wore all blue athletic wear.

© MEGA Lauren has been spending the past few weeks in Greece

The vacation has seen the two island hopping across Greece for the past two weeks, and on June 18 they were pictured taking a stroll through the streets of Mykonos, Greece, where the engaged couple waved for the cameras and smiled.

© INATH, WGTHE Jeff Bezos and former NFL star Tony Gonzalez stroll around Greece

The pair are living on Jeff's 127-meter $500 million superyacht, Koru; the vessel is renowned as the world’s tallest sailing yacht with three massive 229-foot masts.

Their luxury trip is the eighth they have taken in the last 12 months, as in April they visited Japan with Nikko, her daughter Ella, 16, plus her older brother Evan, 17, whom Lauren welcomed with Hollywood agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell, and Jeff''s four children, whose names are unknown except for his oldest son, Preston.

© Instagram Photo shared by Lauren Sánchez, posing with Jeff Bezos during their spring break vacation to Japan

They took the kids to Japan on Spring Break, and Lauren shared a pic of Japan's stunning cherry blossoms, also known as sakura, followed by one of the kids meditating on a traditional Japanese tatami.

"Japan, you've stolen our hearts," Lauren declared in her caption, adding: "Those early morning walks under cherry blossoms, exploring ancient temples, and yes, the best sushi on a conveyor belt ever. It felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from."

© Instagram All of Lauren's friends wore red dresses to celebrate her 54th birthday in St Barts

Over Christmas Lauren and Jeff also visited St Barts in the Caribbean ahead of her 54th birthday, and Lauren shared several snaps from the vacation, including a gorgeous one of her friends, in which she wrote: "The day before my birthday I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude to be celebrating with these incredible women who are such a big part of my life."

The picture included Lydia Kives and Jamie Sherrill, her sister, Elena Blair and pals Elsa Collins, Veronica Grazer and October.

© FRAT Jeff chills out in the Monaco sunshine with Lauren Sanchez

Months earlier, the pair spent weeks sailing around Europe, visiting Spain, France and Monaco, Ibiza, Italy and Croatia between May and June, and it was during this time that Jeff proposed.

They flew into Spain where they boarded the yacht, and made a pitstop in Ibiza before heading to the South of France, where they were pictured in Beaulieu-sur-Mer and also in the seaside village of Èze, where they were enjoyed a lunch date at La Chèvre d'Or, and also attended the Cannes Film Festival.

© Instagram Jeff Bezos is snapped taking a swim from his yacht by fiancée Lauren Sanchez

Jeff then celebrated his 60th birthday off the island of Capri in Italy, where guests included Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, the Queen of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The group then moved on to Croatia, where Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Usher, joined the lovebirds on their European tour,