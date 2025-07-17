Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jeff and Lauren Bezos' wedding guest reveals 'how many' A-listers were not photographed
Subscribe
Jeff and Lauren Bezos' wedding guest reveals 'how many' A-listers were not photographed
Sara Foster sits in a chair© Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Jeff and Lauren Bezos' wedding guest reveals 'how many' A-listers were not photographed

Lauren and Jeff tied the knot in Venice

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a few of the A-list names that attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos' wedding in June – but it turns out there were tons more that were never even pictured.

Sara Foster, the daughter of musician David, was in attendance at the Venice festivities, and has now admitted that it is "interesting" to realize who was and was not photographed by the numerous paparazzi in the city.

"There were definitely a lot of people that were not photographed," Sara shared, speaking to her sister Erin on their podcast The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster on Thursday July 17, 2025.

But Sara refused to name names, insisting that no-one signed an NDA but that it would be "lame" to name drop.

Sara Foster poses at the IMDb exclusive portrait studio during the Netflix FYSEE LA event for "Nobody Wants This" on June 01, 2025 © Getty Images for IMDb
Sara Foster was at Lauren and Jeff's wedding

"But it's very interesting how many people went un-photographed. It was definitely a very interesting setup," she said.

There were more than 200 guests at the wedding, yet no information has been shared aside from Lauren's own interview with Vogue which covered her final wedding dress fitting.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos on the cover of Vogue© Vogue
Lauren Sanchez Bezos on the cover of Vogue

Erin questioned why everyone was "protecting" the pair, and Sara insisted that the wedding and the three-day events actually "felt very intimate".

"It's so interesting how the optics were this over the top, you know, [with] protesters ... it's just not, it's not what it was," Sara alleged. 

US model Kendall Jenner (L), US television personality Kris Jenner (R) and US Kylie Jenner leave the Gritti Palace Hotel for a party on the third day of the wedding of US Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 28, 2025. © AFP via Getty Images
Kendall (L), Kris Jenner (R) and Kylie leave the Gritti Palace Hotel for a party on the third day of the wedding

"Here's the problem," Sara continued. "You can't say anything anymore without being attacked. I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn't. It didn't."

"It just didn't occur to me that it was gonna be such a polarizing... it really didn't," concluded Sara. "I guess I'm stupid. Maybe I'm stupid."

Gayle King (L) and US talk show host Oprah Winfrey get on a taxi boat as they leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the wedding of Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in Venice on June 26, 2026© Getty Images
Gayle (L) and Oprah get on a taxi boat ahead of the wedding

Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner,  Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, and Gayle King, who traveled to space with Lauren, were all also in attendance to celebrate the couple in Venice.

Queen Rania of Jordan and singer Ellie Goulding were also there.

Orlando Bloom flashes a peace sign while wearing a white shirt, joined by a guest in a floral two-piece halterneck outfit, arriving by boat in Venice.© AFP via Getty Images
Orlando was among the guests

Amazon billionaire Jeff and his bride tied the knot on the private island of San Giorgio in the city of Venice.

Lauren looked incredible in a Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress; it featured a "high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil, inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More