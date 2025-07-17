Jeff and Lauren Bezos' wedding guest reveals 'how many' A-listers were not photographed

Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a few of the A-list names that attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos' wedding in June – but it turns out there were tons more that were never even pictured.

Sara Foster, the daughter of musician David, was in attendance at the Venice festivities, and has now admitted that it is "interesting" to realize who was and was not photographed by the numerous paparazzi in the city.

"There were definitely a lot of people that were not photographed," Sara shared, speaking to her sister Erin on their podcast The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster on Thursday July 17, 2025.

But Sara refused to name names, insisting that no-one signed an NDA but that it would be "lame" to name drop.

© Getty Images for IMDb Sara Foster was at Lauren and Jeff's wedding

"But it's very interesting how many people went un-photographed. It was definitely a very interesting setup," she said.

There were more than 200 guests at the wedding, yet no information has been shared aside from Lauren's own interview with Vogue which covered her final wedding dress fitting.

© Vogue Lauren Sanchez Bezos on the cover of Vogue

Erin questioned why everyone was "protecting" the pair, and Sara insisted that the wedding and the three-day events actually "felt very intimate".

"It's so interesting how the optics were this over the top, you know, [with] protesters ... it's just not, it's not what it was," Sara alleged.

© AFP via Getty Images Kendall (L), Kris Jenner (R) and Kylie leave the Gritti Palace Hotel for a party on the third day of the wedding

"Here's the problem," Sara continued. "You can't say anything anymore without being attacked. I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn't. It didn't."

"It just didn't occur to me that it was gonna be such a polarizing... it really didn't," concluded Sara. "I guess I'm stupid. Maybe I'm stupid."

© Getty Images Gayle (L) and Oprah get on a taxi boat ahead of the wedding

Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, and Gayle King, who traveled to space with Lauren, were all also in attendance to celebrate the couple in Venice.

Queen Rania of Jordan and singer Ellie Goulding were also there.

© AFP via Getty Images Orlando was among the guests

Amazon billionaire Jeff and his bride tied the knot on the private island of San Giorgio in the city of Venice.

Lauren looked incredible in a Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress; it featured a "high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil, inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat.