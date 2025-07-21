David Beckham attempts to fix bald patch after 'terrible' DIY buzz-cut goes wrong

David Beckham has never shied away from a bold hairstyle, but his latest look may be his most daring yet.

The football icon, who turns 50 this year, gave fans a candid look at the perils of DIY grooming when he attempted to give himself a buzz cut on Sunday, only to be left with a glaring bald patch on top of his head.

In true Beckham style, the former England captain took it all in his stride, sharing a selfie with the aftermath of his clippers mishap.

© Instagram David attempts to fix his hair mishap

"UPDATE The best I can do with the situation. @victoriabeckham still awful???" he joked in the caption, showing off a freshly-shorn scalp in a bid to even things out.

Earlier that day, Victoria Beckham had wasted no time documenting her husband’s grooming misfire, posting a video of his uneven haircut to her Instagram followers.

In the clip, David appears sheepish as he reveals the patch, while Victoria offers her signature blunt honesty. "It does not look good," she said, stifling a laugh. "I'm going to always be honest with you, it looks terrible."

Victoria Beckham teases David's DIY haircut in hilarious video

Fortunately, the fashion designer quickly came around to the new look, later commenting: "I’m into it!!!"

David, who famously debuted the skinhead look back in 2000 during a Premier League match against Leicester City, has revisited the style several times over the years.

© Visionhaus/Getty Images David before his buzz cut

Most recently, he opened up about his fondness for the cut during a chat with best friend Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast.

"I always liked the skinhead," he admitted. "I always loved the skinhead, because it was easy and you didn’t have to do anything with it."

Despite the mishap, fans were quick to praise David’s confidence and sense of humour, applauding his ability to laugh at himself and still manage to look stylish. For a man who’s spent decades in the spotlight both on the pitch and off, it’s all just part of the charm.

But it’s not just haircuts that have kept David busy in the lead-up to his milestone birthday. Ahead of turning 50 in May, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador launched a powerful fundraising campaign to support vulnerable children around the world.

Victoria mocked David's buzzcut

In a heartfelt video shared to Instagram, David explained the motivation behind the initiative, which will focus on helping girls and adolescent girls impacted by issues such as child marriage, female genital mutilation, violence and abuse.

"We are witnessing a global funding crisis where the most vulnerable children are suffering the most and urgently need our help," he said. "Please support my birthday fundraiser."

Reflecting on the milestone year, David continued: "Next month, I turn 50. It’s a major milestone that has made me think about the opportunities I’ve had and the experiences that have shaped me."

He also spoke about how his humanitarian work with UNICEF over the past two decades has left a profound mark on him.

"As I look back, some of the moments that have had the most impact on me have come through my work with @UNICEF. As a father of four amazing children, I know how lucky my family is to be safe and have access to education and healthcare."

"I’ve met children living in the toughest situations all over the world and I’ve seen what can happen when they are given the support they need to take control of their lives."

David, who first partnered with UNICEF in 2005, highlighted a key moment from his journey: "Today, 25 years since my first visit to a women’s centre in Thailand, the world is a very difficult place for children, especially girls."

© AFP via Getty Images David with longer hair

He added: "That’s why I’m launching a fundraising appeal for my birthday. I want the children who need us to believe that their voice will be heard."

"So if you, like me, believe that every child should have the chance to achieve their full potential, please click the link in my bio to donate. Whatever you can give will make a difference to children’s lives."

"Every child deserves the chance to dream. Together, we can help to make those dreams a reality. Thank you @UNICEF. #ForEveryChild."