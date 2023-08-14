David Beckham delights fans with surprise hair transformation – SEE

In his footballing days, David Beckham was the ultimate style icon when it came to his hair, with legions of loyal fans copying his every hairstyle.

From his iconic curtains, to cornrows to the sophisticated short crop the 48-year-old has been rocking for several years now, David's hair has always looked immaculate, but it seemed his experimentation days were over – until now!

On Sunday the father of four took to Instagram to unveil his latest hair makeover, sharing a photo of his newly shaved head, captioned: "Nothing much changes. Get bored of my hair, chop it off."

© Instagram David Beckham debuted his new haircut on Instagram

David isn't the only of the Beckham boys to undergo a style transformation. Just last week his middle son Romeo Beckham, 20, revealed he was taking inspiration from his footballer dad, sharing a selfie of his closely shaved head, complete with a line shaved into the side, captioning the snap: "Helping me bring back dad's buzz."

© Instagram Romeo Beckham's new hair was inspired by dad David

Clearly impressed by his son's homage, David replied, commenting: "Looking good @romeobeckham," alongside a laughing face emoji.

We love both David and Romeo's hair makeover, though we wonder how Victoria Beckham is feeling about their recent chops. The former Spice Girl normally reposts all of her family's social media activities, but it is yet to comment on David's latest look!

The family has recently been spending much of their time in Miami, especially while their daughter Harper is on her summer break from school in London, so perhaps the humid weather in the Florida city was behind David's idea to shave his hair off?

The Beckhams seem to be enjoying their summer on the west coast of America, regularly attending Inter Miami football matches, with Harper even taking to the pitch herself as mascot over the weekend.

David shared a photo of Harper when she took centre stage, captioning the adorable photo: "My beautiful girl, the most beautiful smile."

The 11-year-old stepped onto the football pitch alongside legendary player Lionel Messi, who recently joined Inter Miami. She held hands with the icon, and fans were delighted to see her take an interest in the sport.

"As a dad, I can only imagine how you feel seeing that. Congrats Becks," one wrote, while another added: "Amazing moment for Harper."

Victoria and Harper regularly attend Inter Miami matches, with Victoria sharing how much she's enjoying her time stateside on Instagram, posting photos of herself with her friends captioned: "I love Miami!"

We're glad the Beckhams are enjoying their summer!

