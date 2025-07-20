Victoria Beckham mocks David’s ‘terrible’ new look after major mishap

Sometimes, even David Beckham has bad hair days, as demonstrated by a hysterical video shared on Instagram by Victoria Beckham.

In the clip, Victoria points the camera at her husband and asks, "What have you done?". The former footballer answers, accompanied by a sheepish look: "The thing of the clippers [the comb attachment] fell off my clipper".

The designer continued to joke, saying, "You were trying to give yourself a haircut, and what have you done? Let me see, let me see!". The couple seemed very amused by the accident, although David did say, "It’s not funny" at some point in the video.

The footballer-turned-entrepreneur tried to cut his own hair and accidentally gave himself a bald spot on the top of his head. "It does not look good", says Victoria, trying to suppress a laugh. "I’m going to always be honest with you, it looks terrible", she continued.

Victoria shared the video last night, adding the caption "Dad what have you done?!?!" with two laughing emojis.

Victoria and David Beckham on holiday in Greece in 2020

Clearly, the accident provided great amusement for the whole family, since Victoria pointed out that the kids also recorded their dad’s ordeal. "I mean the hours of content that the kids have got from this", she said in the video.

Harper Sever doesn’t have public social media accounts yet, but Cruz and Romeo haven't posted anything about the funny family moment so far.

It’s safe to assume that Victoria wouldn’t be referring to Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham when talking about the children on this occasion, as reports suggest tensions remain between the iconic couple and their eldest son and his American wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

For the first time since rumours of the family feud have been circulating, Brooklyn shared a message for one of his family members on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old shared a sweet message for his little sister on Instagram to mark her 14th birthday.

The hot sauce entrepreneur shared a picture of his sister Harper with him and his wife, taken in Paris in 2024, during Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show. The photo was accompanied by a sweet, although short, message: "Happy birthday Harper we love u x".

© Instagram Brooklyn penned a short tribute to his sister, Harper Beckham, for her birthday

The message comes after both Brooklyn and his wife snubbed David’s 50th birthday and his knighthood, sparking further speculation.

A source told HELLO!: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

© Getty Images Victoria and David Beckham

Although things have gotten a bit out of control, the source suggested that the Beckhams are ready to put the whole ordeal behind them. "They are going to put this fire out", they stated, "David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."

"Brooklyn's hurt them", they continued, "It hurts them that he's aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."