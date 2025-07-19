David Beckham just brought back his shortest hair since his 'Y2K' skinhead

David Beckham shared a snapshot on his hugely popular Instagram account on Friday afternoon. In the snap, the 50-year-old was seen standing in front of his new stadium, which is part of his football club, Inter Miami CF's future.

The father-of-four proudly stood in front of the site, where extensive building work was taking place. Dressed casually in a gunmetal grey T-shirt, DB was seen sporting a pair of sleek sunglasses and majorly short hair!

The former footballing legend has kept his new 'do under wraps for a few weeks, only really sporting a cap in previous snaps that he's posted online.

At Wimbledon earlier this month, the Boss model admittedly did sport a sleek buzz cut, which was pretty short, but his new mane has definitely had a few further inches taken off.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sir David Beckham in the Royal Box on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

We think he looks as sharp as ever! Seeing the snap reminded us of David's arguably most famous hairdo, the skinhead he sported twenty-five years ago, in the year 2000.

David Beckham's skinhead hair

Remarking on David's classic 'skinhead' look, celebrity stylist Jon Hala told HELLO! "David's incredibly simple haircut is still popular today. It's clean, masculine and bold."

© Photo: Getty Images David's hair was super short in 2000

He added: "It was Beckham's move from boyband heartthrob to serious style icon. It's one of the easiest cuts to replicate, but what made it pop was the confidence he wore it with."

© Getty David with long 'curtains' in 1998

Luke Sawyer, creative director and hairstylist at Taylor Taylor London, points out that: "Beckham returned to it several times throughout his career and each time it felt intentional, fresh and unmistakably stylish."

Calling it the "ultimate low-maintenance look", Luke also highlighted the enduring popularity of the skinhead and 'buzz cut' even now. In recent years, celebrities like Zayn Malik, Kanye West, and Timothée Chalamet have embraced versions of the cut, proving its enduring status as a symbol of reinvention and understated power," he explained.

Mum's the word

It was David's much-loved mother, Sandra, who gave him the haircut bug when he was a little boy.

© Getty David and his mother Sandra have a very special relationship

"My mum was a hairdresser - actually, she was part of the spike, which was one of my first hairstyles. I would buy myself this L’Oréal hair gel in a pot. My hair was short in the back and on the sides, and then I had an inch and a half on top that I would spike up with the gel. She let me do that, but she wouldn’t let me get a perm," he fondly remembered, telling Into the Gloss.