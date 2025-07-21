Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's new 'very important' venture amid family rift revealed

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have unveiled an unexpected new side hustle.

Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola, 30, took to their respective Instagram stories to reveal that they’ve started a dedicated Instagram account for their four dogs.

"Very important announcement. We made an account for our doggies," Nicola wrote alongside a snap of one of their pups, Birdie.

© Instagram Nicola announced the couple's new Instagram venture on her stories

Brooklyn shared a picture of their other dog, Angel, to promote the new account, which is called 'Peltzbeckhambabies'.

The page, which currently sports just shy of 200 followers, is dedicated to their four pups: Lamb, Label, Birdie, and Angel. All of which were adopted from shelters.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola have four dogs together

The Instagram account seems to coincide with recent news that Brooklyn is allegedly setting up a new charity dog shelter with Nicola in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun, the couple is reportedly in the midst of launching the Peltz Beckham Foundation, which aims to rescue and shelter homeless dogs. Nicola has been a vocal advocate for animal welfare, partnering with the LA-based Yogis House, an animal rescue charity that helps save dogs from euthanasia or life in shelters and on the streets.

© Instagram Brooklyn is regularly pictured with the couple's four dogs

"I'm so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can. The love it brings to your family is like nothing else," Nicola wrote under a post of her dog Angel.

Brooklyn's new Instagram account comes amid reports of a growing rift within the Beckham family. Recently, it emerged that the feud has further escalated as both the eldest Beckham child and his wife Nicola have unfollowed Brooklyn's brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on social media.

© Instagram The launch comes days after Brooklyn unfollowed his brothers, Cruz and Romeo, on Instagram

The move follows recent, seemingly implicit nods from Romeo and Cruz amid the ongoing feud. Romeo reposted a quote from the Audrey Hepburn film Roman Holiday, which read: "What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency."

Below the photo, he wrote, "Be nice to people and don't tell unnecessary lies." Back in May, Cruz shared his own pointed message that read: "It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown and 17 to smile." He then added: "Be kind and tell the truth."