Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flee US after younger brothers touchdown in Miami amid 'feud'

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, are based Stateside but have recently fled the country, and avoided a run-in with younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, in the process.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 26, who is reportedly in the middle of a "feud" with his siblings and parents, has been photographed with his wife of three years, 30, strolling through St Tropez on the Côte d'Azur and enjoying boat trips while on vacation in the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, who are UK-based, recently jetted to Miami, Florida (where Nicola's family live), but it seems the siblings won't be meeting up for a reunion anytime soon.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola are currently in the south of France on vacation

Brooklyn and Nicola's timely escape to the Med

In an Instagram Story shared on Nicola's social media account, Brooklyn was seen on board a luxury yacht while holding up a baby and smiling for the camera.

In photographs published in MailOnline, the loved-up pair were also seen walking through the town for a couple's outing.

© Instagram Romeo and Cruz, meanwhile, are in Miami, Florida, where tje Beckhams own a $60 million waterfront property close to Miami Beach

His younger brothers have posted about being in Miami, paying a visit to their parents' enormous $60 million pad on Miami Beach's North Bay Road, and also a visit to the Inter Miami CF stadium, of which former England Captain David is co-owner.

Romeo posted a photo alongside Cruz and a pal sitting on the roof deck of the Beckhams' waterfront home while enjoying the sun.

Ongoing family feud

Although Brooklyn and Nicola are based predominantly in Los Angeles, they jet around the country frequently and often touchdown in Florida, where Nicola's parents have a heavy presence.

However, given the extensive reports that Brooklyn is at an impasse with his parents and siblings, the couple were no doubt pleased to avoid a run-in with his brothers, both of whom have apparently blocked Brooklyn on Instagram.

Laura Benjamin, HELLO!'s News Director, reported on the ongoing "rift" in the Beckham clan in May 2025.

© Getty Victoria and David Beckham are said to be keen to end the fallout

Things became apparent when the 26-year-old aspiring chef seemingly avoided his father's 50th birthday celebrations.

"Despite flying into London during the week David turned 50, they failed to show up at any of several events planned to mark his big day, leaving the whole family upset and disappointed and their apparent rift now clear to see," Laura wrote.

Sources also told HELLO! for Laura's report that David and Victoria are "keen" to heal the rift, despite any grievances they have with Brooklyn or Nicola.

© Instagram Brooklyn posted a short but sweet tribute to his sister, Harper Beckham, for her birthday

"Brooklyn’s hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

Since then, it's also been reported that Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge David's knighthood, but did send a 'happy birthday' message to younger sister Harper on her recent fourteenth birthday.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola have been married for three years

Although the youngest member of the clan has not commented publicly on the feud, the Beckhams' family friend told HELLO! that Harper remains close to her eldest brother, despite everything that has happened:

"She loves both her brother and [his wife] Nicola very much – and she's too young to be pulled into the drama".

While the feud does not appear to have an end in sight, the friend added that Harper is "very protected and she's so loved by the family".