Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud on Harper Beckham's birthday

For the first time in months, Brooklyn Beckham has sent a public message to his family on the special occasion of his younger sister Harper's 14th birthday.

Amid reports of a rift between Brooklyn and his wife Nicola from the rest of the family, the 26-year-old has remained entirely silent on any topic surrounding his family.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur shared a photograph of him, Nicola and Harper appearing to be from the family's trip to Paris last September for Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week.

© Instagram Brooklyn posted a short but sweet tribute to his sister, Harper Beckham, for her birthday

Alongside the snap, he penned the caption: "Happy birthday Harper we love u x", a short and simple message to his youngest sibling for her special day.

This marks a very rare occasion that Brooklyn has publicly commented on his family since reports of a feud began to emerge. While he chose not to publicly mark Father's Day or David's recent knighthood announcement, he did celebrate his grandmother Sandra's birthday in June.

Brooklyn Beckham's family rift

Though Brooklyn and Nicola's happy marriage slid perfectly into the Beckham family tree at first, when they wed in 2022, things have since become a little more complicated.

© AKGS Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly drifted from his parents

According to various insiders, the billionaire heiress has been a significant cause of tension between her husband and his parents.

A source told HELLO!: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola have remained silent on the family feud since reports emerged

Speculation surrounding a rift began when the couple were noticeably absent from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year and since grew further as they missed a serious of major family events, including his father's birthday celebrations in Miami.

A close source told HELLO! that Brooklyn's parents are "keen to heal the rift", adding that: "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary.

© Instagram The couple have missed major family events including David Beckham's 50th birthday

"They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."

They continued: "Brooklyn's hurt them. It hurts them that he's aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."