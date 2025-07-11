Brooklyn Beckham escalates family feud with surprise move against Romeo and Cruz

It appeared that the Beckham family feud was coming to an end on Thursday when Brooklyn publicly sent a birthday message to his younger sister, Harper.

However, it has now emerged that the feud has further escalated as both the eldest Beckham child and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have unfollowed Brooklyn's brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on social media. The move comes after both Romeo and Cruz have made seemingly pointed references to their elder sibling amid the ongoing feud.

HELLO! has contacted the Beckham boys' representatives for comment.

In recent days, Romeo has reposted a snap from the Audrey Hepburn film Roman Holiday, including the famous line: "What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency." Below the photo, he wrote, "Be nice to people and don't tell unnecessary lies," alongside a kissy face emoji.

Brooklyn no longer follows his siblings online

Meanwhile, back in May, Cruz shared a message that read: "It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown and 17 to smile." He then added: "Be kind and tell the truth." Cruz added several pointing hand emojis, indicating the phrase's importance in his post.

Reason behind the feud

It's unclear why the feud started; however, there were claims that it was over Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, who was alleged to have previously dated Brooklyn.

Kim spoke out about her involvement with Brooklyn following her split from Romeo, saying it never extended past a school friendship.

© Instagram Kim addressed her reported relationship with Brooklyn

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim wrote.

"I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question."

© Instagram Brooklyn has stayed close to Nicola's side

Other sources have indicated that Nicola could be to blame for the fallout in the wider family.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source told HELLO!.

© Getty Sources have spoken of a feud between Nicola and Victoria

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."