Meet Ellen DeGeneres' famous family she left behind to start a new life in the UK

Although she was born and raised for much of her childhood in Louisiana, chat show host Ellen DeGeneres has settled down in the Cotswolds in England.

Ellen moved to the UK with her wife, retired actress Portia de Rossi, in 2024. During her event, In Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, on Sunday, the former talk show host confirmed that her decision to move to the UK was motivated by the reelection of US President Donald Trump.

But, Ellen has not only left her home country behind. She has also left some surprisingly famous relatives - and here are their stories.

Vance DeGeneres

Ellen's older brother, Vance Elliott DeGeneres, is an American actor, musician, film producer and screenwriter. He has had an incredibly varied career spanning more than four decades.

He had a stint as the bass guitarist and songwriter for the new-wave band, The Cold, which was founded in New Orleans in the late 1970s.

In 2018, the band was awarded the honour of being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, which seeks to acknowledge and preserve the state's musical culture and heritage.

© Getty The siblings appear to be close with one another

Vance has also got a whole lot of writing credits under his belt. He has worked on a number of comedy shows, including The 4th Floor Show and Hits, and was also a writer on Ellen, a sitcom which starred his younger sister in the 1990s.

Since then, Vance has gone on to found the rock band, House of Schock, and play for another New Orleans-based band called Cowboy Mouth.

He was co-president of Steve Carell's production company, Carousel Productions - the list of his achievements goes on!

In 2013, Vance married his wife Joana. His sister and her wife were in attendance, as was Steve Carell.

© Getty Ellen's mother and brother supported her when she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In 2020, Vance publicly defended Ellen against allegations of racism, bullying and creating a "toxic environment" behind the scenes of her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The two have been previously been pictured having lunch together in an exclusive area of California.

Betty DeGeneres

Ellen's mother, Betty Jane DeGeneres, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1930 and grew up to be a speech therapist.

She married her first husband, Elliot DeGeneres, in 1952. The couple had two children together, Elliot and Vance, but filed for separation in 1973 and were divorced the following year.

But Betty isn't just famous through her family.

© Getty Betty DeGeneres has been a passionate LGBT rights advocate for decades

After completing her master's degree in speech pathology at the age of 50, she went on to write two books, Love, Ellen: A Mother/Daughter Journey and Just a Mom. Betty's writing details her journey towards becoming an advocate for LGBT rights following her daughter's coming out as a lesbian.

Betty was the first heterosexual spokeswoman for the Human Rights Campaign's National Coming Out Project and was an active member of the organisation Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

In her 2024 Netflix special, For Your Approval, Ellen revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with dementia.