Ellen DeGeneres shared a rare glimpse into her quaint life in the UK after moving to the Cotswolds in November 2024, following the results of the US election.

The comedian took to Instagram to share the unusual visitors she received in her English farmhouse, proving that her life there was far removed from the fast-paced nature of Los Angeles.

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres shares glimpse of secluded English farmhouse and it's simply idyllic

An unexpected visitor

© Instagram A gaggle of sheep wandered into Ellen's UK farmhouse

Ellen posted a video of a gaggle of sheep entering her living room and greeting her dog, who was lying in a dog bed in front of the sliding doors. Her wife, Portia de Rossi, could be heard shooing the sheep out of the house in the background, declaring "You can't be in here".

"We have house sheep," Ellen wrote over the video, which showcased their home's stunning design including floor-to-ceiling sliding windows, a leather armchair and a stylish brown rug to complete the space.

"Our sheep keep coming inside," she added in the caption. "To be fair, we do have a piece of furniture that looks like a sheep, but that one doesn't try to eat our rugs." HGTV star Joanna Gaines was impressed with the 67-year-old's abode, taking to the comments to write: "I need to see a full home tour please."

Major move

© Instagram Ellen and Portia are loving their new life in the UK

Ellen and Portia reportedly purchased their Cotswolds home before the 2024 election and opted to make the move after Donald Trump was voted in as the next president.

She hinted at their move in a sweet tribute to her wife for their 20th anniversary together, posting a photo of the pair in the field surrounding their Cotswolds home and clearing up rumors that her house had flooded.

"20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be," the talk show icon wrote.

© Instagram The couple made the move in November 2024

"You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down."

"You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with," she continued. "My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas."

She added: "P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood."

Jumping ship

© Instagram Richard Gere and his family moved to Spain in October 2024

Ellen and Portia are not the only celebrities who have chosen to leave the US in recent months.

Stars like Richard Gere, Eva Longoria, Lily Collins, Pamela Anderson and Shania Twain have opted to move overseas for various reasons, while comedian Rosie O'Donnell made the move to Ireland to escape the political conflict in the US.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," she said in a TikTok video.

© Getty Images Rosie moved to Ireland with her son in January

"You know, I'm happy. [My son] is happy," she added. "I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well," she continued.