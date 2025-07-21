Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Shiloh Jolie's blossoming bond with Keoni Rose amid reported life change
Shiloh and her friend Keoni

The 19-year-old is the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Shiloh Jolie and fellow dancer Keoni Rose, have been practically inseparable in recent months but the close friends are about to experience a shakeup in their relationship. 

The pair connected at a dance studio in LA and appear to have formed a tight bond. Here's what we know about Shiloh and Keoni's life together so far. 

Moving in

It's been reported that Shiloh and Keoni have taken their friendship to the next level and have temporarily moved into an apartment together. 

Shiloh Jolie and Keoni leave the dance studio © GC Images
Shiloh Jolie and Keoni leave the dance studio

The Daily Mail allege Shiloh has left her mom, Angelina Jolie's home so that she can cohabit with Keoni. 

They were snapped hugging outside the abode this month. 

Shake-up

Angelina Jolie posing in a shiny silver dress and Shiloh Jolie Pitt next to her in a black dress © Getty Images
It's reported Shiloh has moved out of Angelina's family home

Their relationship is facing a shift as they'll be spending much less time together over the summer. Keoni is heading to Washington State to perform in Seattle. 

She's also going to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland in August. It's unclear if Shiloh will be by her side. 

Love of dance

Keoni has carved out a successful career in dance. Both young women attend the Millennium Dance Complex where they're regularly photographed. 

Keoni specializes in hip-hop, ballet, tap, and contemporary ballet and is professionally represented by the Movement Talent Agency.

Shiloh has come a long way in her dance journey. Her teacher previously confessed she wasn't a natural born performer. 

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Shiloh is a passionate dancer

"So much love for this human," he captioned a video that featured two clips, one of Shiloh in the beginning of her journey and another months later. "I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in FLAMES…. She shouldn’t have been in there!" 

"However I saw something that was authentic… she kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames! Not until we started doing private one on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn’t quit!" he continued.

"Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity… but those that do experience what my God given gift is! That's to develop! First clip is a few months after we started and [the] 2nd clip was a week or so ago! I'm proud and no we’re not done!"

Brad on Shiloh

Shiloh Jolie and Brad Pitt© Getty Images
Shiloh is estranged from her dad

Shiloh and her dad are believed to be estranged, but in 2022, he spoke about his adoration for Shiloh's passion for dance when he said: "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah." He elaborated by adding: "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."

Out of the spotlight

While Keoni and Shiloh love performing, the latter prefers a life away from the limelight. 

Angelina opened up about her six children's differing personalities when she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024.

When asked whether any of her children wanted to be on camera or behind the camera, she answered: "I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy." 

Jimmy replied: "It must be so tricky as everyone is so famous," to which Angelina responded: "But it wasn't their choice." 

