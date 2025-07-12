Inside Brad Pitt's estrangement from twins Knox and Vivienne as they turn 17

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 17 today. While it is an exciting day, the twins won't be spending it with their dad.

Knox and Vivienne were born in 2008, just eight years later, their parents divorced. Ever since reports emerged that Brad has "virtually no contact" with the six children he shares with his ex-wife, confusion and rumors around the family's living arrangements have swirled.

After Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, she cited allegations of assault during a private jet flight from France to Los Angeles. Brad consistently denies these allegations. While no charges were filed after these allegations, reports on Brad's strained relationship with their six children persisted.

© Getty Images Angelina and her kids on the red carpet

The twins and their other siblings Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, often step out with their mom, but haven't been seen with their dad in years. Here's everything we know about the twins on their 17th birthday.

Vivienne

Last summer, Vivienne followed in her parent's footsteps by working in the entertainment industry. The teenager worked on the Broadway musical The Outsiders, as the assistant to the producer – who just happened to be her mom.

© Bruce Glikas Vivienne and Angelina at the 77th Annual Tony Awards

The playbill reportedly listed her name as "Vivienne Jolie," omitting her dad's last name from her name. The Outsiders went on to win four Tonys, including the prestigious Best Musical award.

Angelina and Vivienne first became fans of the musical when they saw it at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, with Vivienne in particular feeling inspired to bring the production to Broadway. She was the one responsible for convincing her mom to sign on to the project and speak with the novelist herself, who was the same age Vivienne was when she wrote The Outsiders.

A source close to the actress revealed to HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people."

© Getty Angelina takes her kids everywhere she goes

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention," Angelina said. "But in being a support to other creatives."

Knox

Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, is less interested in the entertainment industry. After a recent grocery outing with Angelina, fans were shocked by how tall he is as he towered over his mom.

Last summer, Knox was spotted preparing for his boxing workout wearing a pair of black shorts, an off-white t-shirt, and white Adidas sandals. He was photographed carrying his boxing gloves and had his hands bandaged.

© Gilbert Flores Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards last year

While speaking with E!, Angelina said: "They're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private." She continued: "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends. We're seven very different people, which is our strength."