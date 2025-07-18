Knox Jolie-Pitt looks unrecognizable in buff new photos following major win

Knox Jolie-Pitt looked so grown up as he headed to a training session in Los Angeles, just days after proving his skills at a Muay Thai competition and clinching the gold medal.

The 17-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday with his twin sister Vivienne, was suited up in a black T-shirt, white athletic shorts, a pair of beige Crocs, and a red gym bag as he entered his local Muay Thai training center.

Fighting fit

© @HeadToToeCelebs/LESE / BACKGRID Knox looked so grown up as he headed to a training session

Knox's hands were wrapped, and his boxing gloves hung from the gym bag during the outing.

Muay Thai is a combat sport from Thailand, involving the use of fists, elbows, knees and shins when fighting an opponent.

© @HeadToToeCelebs/LESE / BACKGRID The 17-year-old recently won gold at a Muay Thai competition

He was cheered on by his mother, Angelina Jolie, and his sister Vivienne just days prior at the Born to Win Combat Sport competition in Los Angeles, where he was pictured with a gold medal around his neck as he celebrated with his teammates.

Angelina donned a simple black outfit for the event to blend in with the crowd, with her signature blonde locks flowing down past her shoulders.

Brangelina

© Getty The couple split in 2016

Angelina shares her children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The pair were locked in a bitter divorce battle for eight years.

The couple parted ways in 2016 after 12 years together, and came to blows in court over custody of their children and the fate of their shared French vineyard.

Despite finalizing their divorce in December 2024, Brad appears to have little to no contact with his children and has not been pictured with them since 2016.

A private life

© Samir Hussein Their children are extremely private

Their children are extremely private, with all six opting out of careers in the spotlight.

"They're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private," the Maria actress told E! News. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends. We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

During their childhood, she explained to the Sydney Morning Herald that their lack of privacy meant they would likely choose to avoid the spotlight in the future.

© Getty None of their kids have sought the spotlight

"We're hoping, I think, that the kids don't become actors," she said. "We want them to be happy, and do whatever they're interested in, but I think we're hoping to show them so many other ideas and other options that they won't want to act.

"If they do, I hope they act and also do something else," she continued. "I'd like them to do other things with their lives. We're a bit nervous about that."

A talented brood

© Getty Images Zahara is studying at Spelman College

Angelina and Brad's children have since taken varied paths. Maddox, 23, opted to study biochemistry in South Korea, while Pax, 21, is interested in music and film, and Zahara, 20, is studying at Spelman College in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Shiloh, 19, has shunned the spotlight and is following her passion for dance, and Vivienne is interested in theatre, even assisting her mother on the Broadway production of The Outsiders in 2024.

© Getty Images Vivienne is a theatre fan

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but on being a support to other creatives," Angelina previously said in a statement.

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

