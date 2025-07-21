Sharon Stone took to social media on Monday, July 21 to announce the heartbreaking news that her mother Dorothy Stone had passed away.

While she didn't specify when it had occurred, her mother was 92, and Sharon, 67, commemorated the loss with one of their last photos together and a brief but powerful statement.

"My hilarious, complex mother died," she penned. "A product of the last depression, let's NOT do this again. Let's protect and care." She included with it a joyful memory of herself sitting beside her mother on a balcony, captured mid-laugh.

She was immediately inundated with condolences, with fans leaving responses like: "She gave birth to an inspiring woman! Rest in peace," as well as: "My heart goes out to you! Stay strong!" plus: "So sorry Sharon. Sending love to you and your family."

Sharon grew up in Pennsylvania as one of four children with her mother Dorothy and father Joseph William Stone II. While her relationship with her mom was strained in childhood, especially once she left home for college at 15, it improved as the years went on, and they were very close by the time of her death.

Dorothy had been in and out of hospitals in recent years, which her daughter had documented often on social media with videos that highlighted her resilience in the face of adversity and pain.

Over the past three years, she'd suffered from a stroke and a fall at home, with Sharon most recently sharing a look at her mother in the hospital sporting bruises, recovering enough to say "Happy Valentine's Day" in a video message posted on Instagram.

"THIS is grit, this is legacy, this is character; this is how you get up after you fall at 92. CHAMPION MOMMY," the actress and fellow mom-of-three gushed in her caption. Watch it below...

WATCH: Sharon Stone shares heartbreaking video of her mother from hospital

Speaking about her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice during a conversation with Canadian radio show Q, Sharon looked back on some of her conversations with her mother about their past and how she confronted those in her writings.

"When I was writing the book, I remember saying to her, 'You know, mom, you never let me lean on you,'" she recalled. "And she said, 'That's right. I taught you to stand on your own two God damn feet.' And I remember a couple of my friends were here, and they looked at me like, 'Wow.'"

"Then as I grew to understand my mother, and I grew to understand the complexities of her life, I grew to understand that was love," the Oscar nominated actress continued. "She gave me the most loving, the most protective, the most concerned parent, concerned mother to another woman, thing that she could give me."

"But when I was young, I didn't understand it. But of course, when I was 15, at college, it was a great gift. When I was 19 modeling in New York and in Milan, it was a fabulous gift."