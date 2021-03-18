Sharon Stone's heartfelt moment with her mum is too sweet for words The actress dedicated her book to her beloved mother

Sharon Stone showcased her incredibly close bond with her mother, Dorothy, in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday - and you should prepare yourself for tears!

The Basic Instinct star's debut book, The Beauty of Living Twice, will soon be released, and when she documented the moment her mum read the dedication to her, her fans were blown away.

Sharon, 63, posted the sweet clip on Instagram, in which she tenderly helps put her mother's reading glasses on her.

WATCH: Sharon Stone's mum has the best reaction to her famous daughter's book dedication

She then lets her glance over the dedication, which she soon realises is to her. The mother-daughter duo embraced in the footage as emotions ran over during their special moment.

Sharon's book chronicles how the star pieced her life back together following a stroke.

When the books first arrived at her home, Sharon handed the very first copy to her beloved mum.

Sharon is incredibly close to her mother

At the time, Dorothy was almost speechless as she flicked through the pages in a video shared on social media and said: "Beautiful."

The synopsis of Sharon's book, which is released on 30 March, reads: "Sharon Stone, one of the most renowned actresses in the world, suffered a stroke that cost her not only her health, but her career, family, fortune, and global fame.

Sharon's debut book will be released on 30 March and is dedicated to her mother

"In The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone chronicles her efforts to rebuild her life and writes about her slow road back to wholeness and health. In a business that doesn't accept failure, in a world where too many voices are silenced, Stone found the power to return, the courage to speak up, and the will to make a difference in the lives of women and children around the globe."

It adds: "Over the course of these intimate pages, as candid as a personal conversation, Stone talks about her pivotal roles, her life-changing friendships, her worst disappointments, and her greatest accomplishments."

