Sharon Stone's mom, 89, suffers 'big fall' amid health issues

Sharon Stone has praised her sister for keeping their mom alive after she suffered a "big fall" recently following her stroke last year.

The Basic Instinct star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to reshare a post from her sibling Kelly, which featured a photo of their mom Dorothy wearing a bright red cast on her arm while posing beside a medical professional.

Kelly had captioned the photo: "89-year-old whippersnapper has the best attitude after her big fall the other night…"

Sharon shared her own message over the photo, writing: "My mom is a champ." The Hollywood star also commented on Kelly's post on her grid, calling her sister "amazing" for looking after their mother.

"Omg Kelly has just been amazing with her on the medical front. She wouldn't be alive otherwise," she wrote.

Sharon revealed in November that Dorothy was "unresponsive" after suffering "another acute stroke". Taking to Instagram to share the sad news alongside a photo of Dorothy.

Sharon's mom injured her arm following her 'big fall'

Sharon wrote: "Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx."

Sharon, her mother, and her grandmother have all suffered strokes in the past, and Sharon is now an advocate for brain aging diseases that disproportionately affect women.

In an interview with Variety in 2019, she spoke about her personal experience with the issue. "This is why I do it, my mother had a stroke," she began. "My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke – and a nine-day brain bleed."

Kelly and Sharon with their mom Dorothy in 2012

She went on to share that following her own stroke, she struggled with both her personal and professional life, including keeping custody of her son.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case.

"I don't think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years."

