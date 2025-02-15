Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone has shared a heartbreaking video of her mother from the hospital.

The actress, 66, posted a video to Instagram on Friday, in which her mother, who had multiple bruises on her face, gave a sweet message to her daughter's followers.

She said: "Happy Valentine's Day! And we can love you all."

WATCH: Sharon Stone shares heartbreaking video of her mother from hospital

In the caption, the Academy Award nominee penned: "THIS is grit, this is legacy, this is character; this is how you get up after you fall at 92. CHAMPION MOMMY".

Fans rushed to the comments to send their support to Sharon and her mother, and to express empathy for their situation. One wrote: "Wow, omg, she must have had some fall. My god. Her poor face…"

Another commented: "My mom used to fall all the time- bruised all over. She would just laugh and laugh. The one thing her Alzheimer's didn't do was take away her sense of humour".

Sharon Stone's own health scares

Following her major stroke in 2001, Sharon has been a passionate advocate for women's health.

On the red carpet for the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert last month, she shared that she was "very grateful" to have survived the stroke, which forced her to take a break from acting while she recovered.

"We understand that our gynecological health was never addressed until 2002," she began. "We tested hormones on men, and we wonder why these [health issues exist]."

She continued: "An imbalance of hormones can cause a stroke, so we really have to look at the fact that we need to invest in women's healthcare because we don't want to be one of those countries who end up with a bunch of men who don't have women to be with."

Since the stroke, Sharon has been incredibly open about her health battle, sharing on Good Morning Britain that it took her seven years of recovery before she could return to Hollywood.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sharon Stone suffered from a stroke in 2001

"My real first step of recovery was about seven years, and that's a long time to lose your momentum," she explained.

"In seven years, you're no longer the flavor of the time; you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore."

She continued: "Everything changes, and people don't really care about that person anymore. It's like going back to your old job seven years later; you don't just walk back into your job and think nothing's changed."

"I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me, but I've kind of gotten over it now."