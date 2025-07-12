Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gene Hackman's $80m estate hit with 6-figure legal claims 5 months after his death
Subscribe
Gene Hackman's $80m estate hit with 6-figure legal claims 5 months after his death
Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's $80m estate hit with 6-figure legal claims 5 months after his death

The Superman actor died alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in February 2025

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Gene Hackman's $80 million estate is reportedly facing legal complications after he allegedly racked up a hefty debt before his death in February 2025.

The Superman actor is said to have had almost $100,000 in unpaid credit card bills before his death aged 95, and his late wife, Betsy Arakawa, was also in the red, reports Us Weekly.

Final debt

According to court documents obtained by the site, Gene's estate was served with a claim by Citibank over money owed on a Mastercard. Paperwork filed July 1, claims the late actor owes the bank $98,345.29.

It has also been reported that Betsy owes $4,329 on an account with Bank of America, making the reported total for the claims $102,675.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa during 66th Annual Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Gene and Betsy reportedly owe over $100k in unpaid credit cards

It is possible that the late couple's deaths prevented them from settling their debts, prompting the banks to file claims to seek repayment from their estates.

Gene and Betsy were discovered in February at their $3.8 million Santa Fe home by a security officer who was called by the couple's maintenance worker. The employee became suspicious after the pair failed to answer the door.

Betsy's body was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Gene's body was discovered with the same signs of decomposition as his wife's. 

gene hackman with wife betsy arakawa© Getty Images
Gene and Betsy both died in February 2025

Cause of deaths

Almost two weeks after they were found dead, their causes of death were revealed by Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico.

She told a press conference that it was "reasonable to conclude" that Betsy, 64, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11; Hantavirus can be fatal and is spread by rodents' body fluids and excrement, and produces flu-like symptoms.

Gene died six days later on February 17, and an autopsy revealed he had a history of cardiovascular disease, along with advanced Alzheimer's.

Gene died six days after his wife© Getty Images
Gene died six days after his wife

The Oscar-winning actor had a history of heart attacks and high blood pressure, and officials said that "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" was the cause of death, "with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor".

Both deaths were ruled as natural, and no signs of internal or external trauma were found.

In an interview, Santa Fe Police Chief Brian Moya revealed that first responders were searching for Gene for around 30 minutes before the couple's two surviving dogs, German Shepherd Bear and Akita-shepherd mix Nikita, guided them to his body.

gene hackman and betsy with two of their dogs© Animal Rescue Inc/ Facebook
Gene's body was discovered with the help of one of his beloved dogs

Authorities had quickly found Betsy "splayed on the bathroom floor" with the couple's third dog, Zinna, who was dead in a locked crate in the bathroom closet, after she was seen lying on the floor by the maintenance worker who dialled 911.

Several sheriff's deputies, paramedics, and Santa Fe firefighters soon began to search for Gene, meticulously checking other rooms in the sprawling house without any luck.

gene hackman sitting in a car looking at camera© Getty Images
Gene's body was found after 30 minutes of searching

During the search, one of Gene and Betsy's dogs kept barking at them and running off in different locations. At first, paramedics thought the dog wanted to play. Then, they realized it wanted them to follow.

"They realized (the dog) was trying to say, 'Hey, come over here! Come over here!'" Brian told USA Today. The dog led first responders to Gene's body in a mudroom at the far end of the home.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More