Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beach Boys' Brian Wilson dies days before 83rd birthday after battle with dementia — see tributes
Subscribe
Beach Boys' Brian Wilson dies days before 83rd birthday after battle with dementia — see tributes
Digital Cover celebrities© Daniel Knighton

Beach Boys' Brian Wilson dies days before 83rd birthday after battle with dementia — details & tributes

The Beach Boys co-founder was diagnosed with dementia in early 2024

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
23 minutes ago
Share this:

Brian Wilson, one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century and a founding member of the Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82.

The musician and record producer was just days away from celebrating his 83rd birthday on June 20. His family shared the news with a statement on Instagram, alongside a recent photo of him sitting on a park bench.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," it read. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world," and was signed: "Love & Mercy"

Brian Wilson photographed sitting on a park bench, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Brian Wilson photographed sitting on a park bench, shared on Instagram

Wilson was a father of seven, welcoming daughters Carnie and Wendy (two-thirds of the group Wilson Phillips) with his first wife, Marilyn Lovell. With his second wife, the late Melinda Ledbetter, he adopted children Daria, Dakota, Delanie, Dash, and Dylan.

While Wilson had struggled with mental health for several years, he had been diagnosed with dementia in early 2024 and had entered into a second conservatorship.

A petition was filed after the legendary singer-songwriter's dementia diagnosis was disclosed suggesting that his business manager and publicist be appointed his co-conservators, which was eventually approved.

David Marks, Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary "The Beach Boys" at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024.© Getty Images
Wilson's last public appearance with his Beach Boys bandmates in May 2024

Wilson's final public appearance was in May of 2024, at the world premiere of Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. He was joined by his bandmates and his two oldest daughters, arriving in a wheelchair and receiving a standing ovation after the screening. Wilson was the last surviving member of the three brothers that formed the band in 1961, which defined the sound of the "California surf."

Tributes to the legendary pop auteur are pouring in, with Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood sharing: "Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning."

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Wendy Wilson, Brian Wilson and Carnie Wilson performs onstage at Brian Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of Brian Wilson at The Fonda Theatre on March 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)© Getty Images
Brian performing with his daughters Wendy and Carnie

English electronic music duo Disclosure commented on his family's post: "[Favorite] producer & composer of all time. Pushed the boundaries further than anyone had before. Lost for words. We love you Brian. Rest in peace to the greatest."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shared an extensive In Memoriam tribute epitomizing his influence on the world of popular music. "Thanks to the imagination, vision, and production gifts of Brian Wilson, 1988 Inductees the Beach Boys reinvented the possibilities for pop music."

American Rock and roll band The Beach Boys walk along a beach holding a surfboard during a photoshoot for their debut album, 'Surfin' Safari', Los Angeles, California, August 1962. Left to right: Dennis Wilson, David Marks, Carl Wilson, Mike Love and Brian Wilson© Getty Images
The Beach Boys in classic fashion circa 1962

"Wilson combined his love for vocal group harmonies with Chuck Berry-style rock & roll, captured California's beach culture, and defined 'surf music' for the world — while also extending his ambitions with sophisticated arrangements and heart-wrenching ballads like 'In My Room'," it continued. 

"The Beach Boys' success pre-dated the Beatles (they racked up seven of their record-breaking 37 Top Forty hits before the Beatles even hit the American charts), and 1965's groundbreaking Pet Sounds album and classic compositions including 'Good Vibrations' and 'God Only Knows' are widely considered to be among the greatest recordings of all time."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Beach Boys on stage with actor John Stamos and his son

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More