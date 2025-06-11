Brian Wilson, one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century and a founding member of the Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82.

The musician and record producer was just days away from celebrating his 83rd birthday on June 20. His family shared the news with a statement on Instagram, alongside a recent photo of him sitting on a park bench.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," it read. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world," and was signed: "Love & Mercy"

© Instagram Brian Wilson photographed sitting on a park bench, shared on Instagram

Wilson was a father of seven, welcoming daughters Carnie and Wendy (two-thirds of the group Wilson Phillips) with his first wife, Marilyn Lovell. With his second wife, the late Melinda Ledbetter, he adopted children Daria, Dakota, Delanie, Dash, and Dylan.

While Wilson had struggled with mental health for several years, he had been diagnosed with dementia in early 2024 and had entered into a second conservatorship.

A petition was filed after the legendary singer-songwriter's dementia diagnosis was disclosed suggesting that his business manager and publicist be appointed his co-conservators, which was eventually approved.

© Getty Images Wilson's last public appearance with his Beach Boys bandmates in May 2024

Wilson's final public appearance was in May of 2024, at the world premiere of Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. He was joined by his bandmates and his two oldest daughters, arriving in a wheelchair and receiving a standing ovation after the screening. Wilson was the last surviving member of the three brothers that formed the band in 1961, which defined the sound of the "California surf."

Tributes to the legendary pop auteur are pouring in, with Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood sharing: "Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning."

© Getty Images Brian performing with his daughters Wendy and Carnie

English electronic music duo Disclosure commented on his family's post: "[Favorite] producer & composer of all time. Pushed the boundaries further than anyone had before. Lost for words. We love you Brian. Rest in peace to the greatest."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shared an extensive In Memoriam tribute epitomizing his influence on the world of popular music. "Thanks to the imagination, vision, and production gifts of Brian Wilson, 1988 Inductees the Beach Boys reinvented the possibilities for pop music."

© Getty Images The Beach Boys in classic fashion circa 1962

"Wilson combined his love for vocal group harmonies with Chuck Berry-style rock & roll, captured California's beach culture, and defined 'surf music' for the world — while also extending his ambitions with sophisticated arrangements and heart-wrenching ballads like 'In My Room'," it continued.

"The Beach Boys' success pre-dated the Beatles (they racked up seven of their record-breaking 37 Top Forty hits before the Beatles even hit the American charts), and 1965's groundbreaking Pet Sounds album and classic compositions including 'Good Vibrations' and 'God Only Knows' are widely considered to be among the greatest recordings of all time."