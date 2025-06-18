Elton John looks so healthy as he opens doors to £4.2m 'kitsch' home in rare photo

Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, have called their impeccable estate, Woodside, their home for years.

But the legendary musician acquired the palace-esque property in Windsor, said to be worth £4.2 million, years before he met the love of his life.

Once described by the 'Rocket Man' singer as "kitsch", the house has been renovated extensively over the years with Elton, 78, pouring his heart and soul into renovating his beloved home over the years after purchasing it for £400,000 in 1980.

© Getty Images Sir Elton John and David Furnish call Windsor, Berkshire, their home

The father-of-two, who has been candid about his health woes in recent times, including his "limited" vision, doesn't often share inside his home, but Elton did recently share a snap from their epic dining room.

Not only did we get to see a glimpse of their Windsor house, but Elton looks so healthy and happy in the photo, too.

Sir Elton John's lavish Windsor home is palace-esque

Elton and David's home in Berkshire, where they live with their two sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, is mostly kept private but we did get a sneak peek inside the dining room when he shared a recent photo on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram, Sir Elton and David were seen standing in the vast room with their friends, Billy Porter and Vanessa Williams, both of whom are starring in the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada, for which Elton wrote the score.

© Instagram Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish shared this photo from inside the dining room of their Windsor home

"Divine lunch at home with our Prada family - and other great friends from the world of musical theatre," Elton wrote in the caption.

The epic room has many features that make it almost indistinguishable from a royal residence, including gold-frame portrait paintings of historical figures, antique plates hanging on the wall, and the solid oak flooring in a diamond pattern.

The room also boasts high ceilings and a terracotta-colour paint on the walls, heightening the historical feel to the room.

© Instagram Elton John in his dining room at his Berkshire property

After moving in during the 1980s, Elton previously revealed he wanted to spruce the place up.

"When I came out of rehab ten years ago, I realised that life is so much more beautiful than my house reflected," he told Architectural Digest in 2000.

© Instagram Elton and David are raising their sons at Woodside

"I wanted a normal life, a traditional country house, and Andrew Protheroe and Adrian Cooper-Grigg created that for me at Woodside.

"Ever since then, I've always had a decorating project underway, and because I always want to do more, each house is a work in progress. If I weren't a musician, I would love to be a decorator."

Their family home in Windsor also has a playroom for their kids

Elton John's impressive property portfolio

In addition to his main residence in Windsor, Elton and David also own an impressive place in Los Angeles, which consists of two homes on one large estate.

The couple first bought their base in Los Angeles in 2012, when they purchased a 5,000-square-foot property with a swimming pool, expansive garden, and a cinema room.

© Photo: Instagram Elton and David also own a base in Los Angeles which consists of two homes in one

They then decided to snap up their neighbour's mansion for $ 8.5 million in 2021. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two swimming pools, so it makes an incredible compound combined with their home next door.

Elton and David also own a home in Holland Park, London, and a lavish villa in Nice in the Côte d'Azur.