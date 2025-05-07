Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elton John's 15,000 glasses collection 'fills' corner of £4.2m Windsor home - exclusive
Elton John and David Furnish attend the screening of "Rocket Man" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019© Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

David Furnish spoke to HELLO! exclusively about the music legend's impressive frames

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Sir Elton John has never been shy when it comes to expressing himself through fashion.  

Whether it's sequinned suits with bedazzled shoulder pads, dazzling jumpsuits adorned with feathers, or full-blown costumery, the music legend's attire has been unapologetically loud and colourful, cementing himself as a stage-style icon.  

But the jewel in his glittering fashion crown is undeniably his eyewear. Certainly not one to opt for a simple look, the 'Rocketman' hitmaker has become synonymous with jazzy frames in all shapes, colours and sizes.

It's fitting then that Sir Elton has teamed up with Specsavers to launch his own collection for fellow glasses wearers.

But when it comes to his personal frames, husband David Furnish revealed the 78-year-old has a 15,000-strong collection of glasses in total.

elton john in striped top playing piano© Getty Images
Elton John is as known for his jazzy frames as he is for his outlandish outfits

Sir Elton John's impressive glasses collection at £4.2m home

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview at the launch night of The Elton John Eyewear Collection, David, 62, explained that the majority of his glasses are in storage, but a large chunk of them are kept at their home in Windsor.

Not only that, but David explained that the collection is so big it managed to fill one part of the eight-bedroom home, known as Woodside, which Elton has owned for more than 40 years.

Elton John in his dining room at his Berkshire property© Instagram
Elton's glasses collection managed to fill the dining table in his hall at home in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 40 years

"We have catalogued and in storage about 15,000 pairs of eyewear," David told HELLO!. 

"Obviously, we didn't pull them all out, but we emptied all the drawers and all of the cabinets and cupboards in the house in Windsor, and they completely filled the dining room table which seats 14 people."

David continued: "And that was when we started to play around and group them and realized they're almost like chapters of his story."

elton john pink suit © Taylor Hill
David told HELLO! that Elton doesn't feel complete without the right frames

Each style is unique and meaningful to the star and signifies notable times in his life. 

"The more conservative frames or the more sort of studious frames were about his years at the Royal Academy of Music," David told HELLO!, adding: "Then when he left classical music, those are the ones that are sort of 1960s Rock 'n' Roll. Then, when he became Elton John, those are the ones with the brightest colours and the most pronounced detailing.

Stock shot of rainbow frames on a white background
Sir Elton has created a collection of his own designs for Specsavers

"Eyewear has given him a wonderful opportunity to be so individual, so expressive, and to decide what face he wants to put on the world every time he goes out the door. 

"It's an integral part of him. He doesn't feel complete until he's wearing the right frame."

Promotional poster of Elton John's eyewear collection specsavers, singer's arm holding up a pair of frames with logo in the corner
The Elton John Eyewear Collection at Specsavers is available now

David and Elton John's home life

David and Elton spend most of their time at Woodside, which is where Elton seemingly keeps his healthy glasses collection.

Elton bought the grand home 40 years ago for £4.2m and has completed extensive work to modernise it and make it his own.

When he bought the home, it came with a library, a gilded salon, huge rooms with sky-high ceilings and a chapel.

Elton John in his country-style kitchen at Windsor mansion© Instagram
Elton John in his country-style kitchen at Windsor mansion

Woodside is a historical building which sits on 27 acres of land and was built for the surgeon of King Henry VIII. It's located just a mere ten minutes from the castle.

Meanwhile, in addition to marking the launch of his collection at Specsavers, Sir Elton told HELLO! exclusively that he plans to make the most of family time from the comfort of home, particularly now that his tour has finished.

Elton John sitting at his home in Windsor holding number one album award© Instagram
Elton and David, along with their sons Zachary and Elijah, spend most of their time at their home in Windsor

"With summer just around the corner, I plan on making the most of the holidays and spending time with my family," Sir Elton said. David reiterated: "Our family is happy; we're so collected and balanced and enjoying this phase of life with him off the road."

The Elton John Eyewear Collection is available online now at specsavers.co.uk and in Specsavers stores nationwide

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

