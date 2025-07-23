New details emerge about second victim in Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death

New details have emerged surrounding the death of The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica on Sunday.

The actor was enjoying a beach day on Playa Cocles in the Limon province when he was reportedly caught in a rip and pulled under.

Second victim

© Getty Images A 35-year-old man attempted to help Malcolm-Jamal in the water

A second man was also discovered in the water in critical condition and taken to the hospital, where he now remains. A spokesperson for the Judicial Investigation Agency revealed to People that this man "came in [the water] to help" before falling victim to the strong current.

The 35-year-old was cared for by the Costa Rican Red Cross after they were called to attend a "water-related" incident around 2:10 p.m.

The spokesperson added that the man had no personal connection to Malcolm-Jamal and was likely trying to help after seeing him in distress.

Gone too soon

© Getty Images The actor was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica

Malcolm-Jamal was "declared lifeless" on the shore, and his cause of death was listed as asphyxia. The 54-year-old is survived by his wife and daughter.

The lifeguards from Playa Grande released a statement in the wake of his death, explaining that they had not been patrolling the beach due to a lack of resources.

"We deeply regret the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at Playa Grande. He was swept away by a strong rip current and died by drowning," the Caribbean Guard wrote via Facebook on Monday.

© De Agostini via Getty Images The beach was unpatrolled due to a lack of resources

"It all happened very quickly, and although there were people on the beach who entered the water to rescue him, they did not arrive in time. He was pulled from the water without vital signs, and despite CPR maneuvers being performed on the beach, resuscitation was unsuccessful."

The statement added that the location where he drowned was one of their "most challenging beaches" and that lifeguards had installed signs to warn of strong currents, adding that they had been called away to attend incidents at other beaches at the time.

© Variety via Getty Images The Caribbean Guard shared their deep sorrow over his death

"From Caribbean Guard, a volunteer lifeguard association, we make an urgent appeal to the President of the Nation, the national government, the Municipality of Talamanca, and the entire Caribbean community to continue joining forces to minimize this problem, which, sadly, is on the rise ACROSS THE ENTIRE COUNTRY," the statement read.

"We do everything within our reach. We have saved numerous lives in recent years, and if the Caribbean Guard didn't exist, the number of drownings would be counted in dozens. We give everything we have to minimize the risks, but without help from the government, clear public policies, and strong support from local business owners, this will continue to happen."

Touching tributes

© Instagram He starred in The Cosby Show for eight years

Malcolm-Jamal was best known for his Emmy-nominated role in The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, where he played Theodore Huxtable.

Since news of his death first broke, several celebrities have shared touching tributes to the 9-1-1 actor. Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a photo of him, alongside the caption: "Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed."

© Beyonce.com Beyoncé shared a tribute to Malcolm-Jamal

Tracee Ellis Ross recalled their time together filming the sitcom Reed Between the Lines. "I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world, then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad," she wrote.

"What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I'm so sorry for this unimaginable loss."