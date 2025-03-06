Eva Mendes ‘so grateful’ as she shares family update and big reveal on birthday

Eva Mendes ushered in her 51st birthday with a major career announcement on Wednesday as she unveiled her stunning new campaign with Stella McCartney.

The Ghost Rider actress took to Instagram to post a carousel of snaps from her chic fashion shoot with the British designer brand. The photographs depicted Eva posing for the camera in a playful stance with one hand on her hip as she gazed into the distance.

Ryan Gosling's wife looked sensational as she donned a sheer black cape dress that was draped over a simple black lingerie ensemble. The garment boasted a thigh-high slit, with Eva showing off her killer physique in a pair of pointed-toe black heels accented with an asymmetrical strap. The look was accessorized with a black handbag embellished with a stylish silver chainmail strap.

The star's luscious brunette locks were swept into a side parting and styled into voluminous curls while her makeup exuded soft glamor with a bronze smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude-stained lip.

Unfortunately, Eva was unable to attend the Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2025 Show during Paris Fashion Week as the event fell on the same day as her birthday. The actress shared that she spent her milestone day surrounded by her loved ones.

Eva captioned the high-fashion post: "My new campaign and my new age just dropped! I’m 51 today and so grateful for all the reasons. Especially grateful to @stellamccartney for making the most beautiful, cruelty free clothing that I feel so great in. I’ve worked with amazing designers throughout my career but I’ve never felt sexier in any one else’s designs than hers. I hate that I can’t be there at your fashion show today but I have the best reason in the world -I’m with my family. Sending out loads of love today and every day."

The Hitch actress teased her campaign with the fashion house earlier this month as she posed in a fuzzy peachy-pink garment. In the photograph, the tulle-style, oversized jacket concealed half of Eva's face and was paired with pointed-toe white heels.

The post was captioned: "SAVE WHAT YOU LOVE: @EvaMendes in Summer 2025 cloud knits, woven from regenerated nylon yarn recycling plastic waste. Fantastical birds blend technology and biology. With nearly 50% of avian species in decline, there could someday be a world where these creatures live only in imagination if we do not save what we love. Shop the #StellaSummer25 collection in-store and at stellamccartney.com now."

Eva tied the knot with her Barbie star husband back in 2022 and the couple share two daughters – Esmerlada Amanada and Amada Lee.