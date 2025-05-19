Since retiring from acting, Eva Mendes is living her best life as a mom-of-two with Ryan Gosling and a lifestyle entrepreneur.

The star, 51, has devoted herself to a variety of business ventures and other endeavors, and brought out her best swimsuit for a new one.

Take a look at Eva strut by her pool in a one-shoulder black swimsuit in a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her latest project in the video below…

WATCH: Eva Mendes rocks a swimsuit by the pool

The former actress stars in a new ad campaign for the brand FloeWater, which sells double filtered drinking water in aluminum cans. Eva was announced as their spokesperson last year.

"Find someone who looks at you how I look at my can of @floewater," she quipped in her caption, leaving several fans to respond with scores of flame emojis.

Others left comments like: "Still as beautiful as ever man, literally you're freaking gorgeous omg," and: "The real thirst trap," as well as: "Wow, now that's the definition of beautiful."

© Instagram Eva has devoted her life since retiring from acting to a variety of business adventures

HELL Energy, the company behind FloeWater, shared a statement when Eva was made the brand ambassador explaining her close ties to the role, saying per Marketing Director Adrienn Popovics: "Eva makes the perfect brand ambassador thanks to her charisma and dedication, which reflect the brand's values and make it more appealing to consumers worldwide."

"The world-famous celebrity Eva Mendes is also known for paying attention to her health. She exercises daily, stays hydrated, and has almost completely eliminated plastics from her life."

Eva last appeared on screen back in 2014, when she starred in her partner Ryan's directorial debut Lost River. Since then, she has been candid about her decision to step away from the field, most notably to raise their two girls, Esmeralda and Amada.

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan share Esmeralda and Amada

"I was never in love with acting," she told The Times. "I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people."

In particular, she notes that her two favorite film experiences come from Lost River and The Place Beyond the Pines, the 2012 crime-thriller that introduced the pair to each other. "He gets something out of me that's never been accessible before."

© Instagram The actress lives in California with her partner and their two daughters

In particular, she was frustrated with being typecast as a Latin beauty in a majority of her projects, and losing some projects due to her heritage. "That's all they would say at the beginning — 'she's too ethnic for this, too ethnic for that.'"

"It was so crazy," she continued. "That was the constant note. Then, at some point, it switched to 'oh, ethnic is cool now' or 'being Latina is cool'. It gave me energy because it would make me so mad and then I'd get that fuel that I needed."

© Getty Images "[Ryan] gets something out of me that's never been accessible before."

The only way she'd come back to the profession? If she got to act alongside her Barbie star partner. "That's the one thing I would love to do." She'll even give him notes on his own work. "I would just simplify everything. I'm like, 'Just make Barbie notice you, that's what Ken is all about.' So then there was this desperation. He really loved that."