All you need to know about Taylor Swift's famous brother, Austin Swift

Taylor Swift fans aren;'t just fans of Taylor Swift; they also adore her family, including Scott and Andrea Swift, and her younger brother Austin.

But who is Taylor Swift's famous younger brother, and what is he famous for? Here's a look at everything there is to know about Austin Swift and his sweet relationship with the Eras Tour star.

Who is Taylor Swift's brother?

© Getty Images Austin Swift with Taylor in 2011

Austin is Taylor's younger brother and only sibling. Born March 11 1992, Austin is 31-years-old and works as an actor and producer. After growing up with his sister on their family's Pennsylvanian farm, Austin moved to Nashville, Tennessee with the rest of the Swift family when he was around 12-years-old in order to help Taylor pursue her singing career.

However, over the years, Austin has also been inspired to go into the arts industry, and in 2016, the then-budding-actor made his debut in the crime thriller I.T., which also starred former James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan.

© Austin Swift on Instagram Austin on the set of his first movie, I.T.

What movies has Austin Swift been in?

Following his role in I.T. in 2016, Austin went on to star in another film that same year titled Live by Night alongside A-listers such as Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Zoe Saldana.

In 2017, the young star then made the leap to television, and featured in two episodes of comedy series Embeds, and one episode of Billy Ray Cyrus' show Still the King.

© Getty Images Austin at the premiere for We Summon The Darkness

In 2018, Austin starred in the film Cover Versions, then in 2019 he returned to the thriller genre with a role in the movie We Summon the Darkness.

But Austin also continued to act in comedies, as he had a role that year alongside Harry Potter's Tom Felton in the film Braking for Whales.

Since 2019, the 31-year-old has seemingly taken a break from acting, but moved over to work behind the camera in production. His most recent project according to the website IMDb was co-producing the sci-fi film I Am Mortal.

Is Taylor Swift close with her brother?

© Austin Swift on Instagram Taylor and Austin as children on their family farm

Yes, as evidenced above Taylor and Austin have always been close and remain so to this day. He made an appearance with his sister on Ocotber 1 at the Kansas City Ciefs game, where Taylor cheered on her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the pair were also joined by Brittany Mahomes, actress Blake Lively and actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

In August 2020, Taylor took to Instagram to write a sweet tribute to her brother for National Siblings Day. "My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals," the Red album singer penned.

© Taylor Swift on Instagram The siblings pose together in the photo from Taylor's Instagram tribute

Austin later worked with his sister to produce her music video for one of her Red vault tracks, 'I Bet You Think About Me'. He also was an executive producer for her Disney+ performance documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions.

Austin is just as supportive of Taylor as she is of him, as showed by his Instagram post which followed her release of her album Evermore.

"As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud," the sibling wrote. "As a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist. Now please stop reading this and go listen to evermore by @taylorswift !!!!!"

Who is Austin Swift dating?

© Jim McIsaac Austin and Sydney are pictured standing behind Taylor

Austin has reportedly been in a relationship with model Sydney Ness for at least a year. The pair first sparked dating rumors in September 2022 after being snapped holding hands while walking around in New York City, and she joined Austin and Taylor at the Kansas Cirty Chiefs game in October 1.

Sydney also appeared in Taylor's 2023 Fourth of July pictures, which revealed she had spent the holiday with the Swift siblings in Rhode Island.

