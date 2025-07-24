Victoria Beckham snubs son Brooklyn as she posts family tribute

Victoria Beckham fuelled feud rumours after she left her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, out of her latest Instagram story that paid tribute to her father-in-law.

The 51-year-old British fashion designer shared a family photo honouring her husband David Beckham's father, Ted, on his 77th birthday.

Uploading the cosy snap to her social media account, the image was shared with a caption that read: "Happy birthday @tedbeckhamdavid!!"

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared this tribute without mentioning her son Brooklyn

The former Spice Girl then proceeded to tag everyone in the picture, including her children Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper Seven, 14, but noticeably excluded her eldest son.

She typed: "Kisses @davidbeckham @sandra beckham49 @yeah beckham _ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @help for forces @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx."

The family portrait was originally captured on David's 50th birthday, which was skipped by Brooklyn, 26, and his actress wife Nicola Peltz, 30, due to a supposed ongoing rift between the married couple and the Beckham clan.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn is reporting 'feuding' with his parents David and Victoria

Meanwhile, sharing a tribute of his own from afar, Brooklyn posted a message to his grandfather on his Instagram story, wishing him a happy birthday. He uploaded a solo shot that featured only himself and Ted with a caption that read: "Happy birthday grandad xx I love you," followed by two red heart emojis.

In the picture, Ted has his arm around his grandson's shoulders as the pair smiled for the camera, dressed in suits with matching floral broaches attached to their lapels.

Like mother, like son

Rumours of an ongoing feud between the Beckhams and the Peltz family have been plaguing both families for the last few months as Brooklyn failed to attend a number of key family events with his wife.

Amid the latest tit-for-tat of snubs, the 26-year-old budding chef reposted a video uploaded by Nicola from their recent getaway to the south of France.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn pose for a photo on a yacht

The footage shows a montage of beach moments and family fun as the eldest Beckham enjoyed quality time with his Peltz in-laws.

Buried in the video clips, Brooklyn can be seen sipping from a beer as he embraces his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, who has his arm slung around his son-in-law's shoulder. The clip was shared to Brooklyn's Stories on the same day as the slight from his estranged mother, Victoria.