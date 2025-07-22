Brooklyn Beckham receives a show of family support amid cooking video backlash

Brooklyn Beckham has received a sweet comment from one of his biggest fans after his latest divisive video.

Brooklyn, 26, has caused quite a stir online after posting a cooking video where he appears to have used ocean water to boil his pasta, but one of his loudest supporters seems to have drowned out the negative comments.

Amid a litany of criticism, Brooklyn's grandmother, Sandra Beckham, has thrown her support behind her grandson, writing: "Mmmmm. Looks good."

© Instagram Brooklyn previously broke his silence to wish his grandmother a happy birthday

Despite rumours of an alleged rift between Brooklyn and his family, it appears that the relationship between him and his grandmother remains strong, with the 26-year-old breaking his silence to wish her a happy birthday last month.

Brooklyn's divisive cooking video

The eldest Beckham child has previously been vocal about his love for cooking; however, his recipes and cooking videos have garnered a litany of criticism since he began posting them.

"Today I'm going to make some tomato pasta," Brooklyn says in his latest clip. "And of course, we get some pasta," the 26-year-old says before dipping a pot into ocean water before popping it on the stove to boil. He then chops up a handful of cherry tomatoes and adds them to a pan with hot sauce and other seasonings before plating up.

© Instagram Brooklyn irked fans when he used ocean water to boil his pasta

"Why use seawater?" One confused commenter wrote.

"Don't use seawater!" Another lamented.

"Cooking pasta in seawater where there are boats that dump diesel into the sea and E. Coli abounds is not really the best choice," a third added.

© Instagram Brooklyn's cooking videos have previously caused a stir online

However, other comments praised the 26-year-old for his cooking prowess.

"Nice one Brooks," one wrote.

"Such an enjoyable watch. Laughed at filling up the pot with ocean water. Watched three times and going to make it tonight," another wrote.

It's hardly the first time one of Brooklyn's cooking videos has divided fans. The 26-year-old previously launched his own social media cooking show, Cookin' with Brooklyn, and made his debut into the chilli market with his own hot sauce, Cloud 23, which he launched last year.